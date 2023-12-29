A behind-the-scenes look at Jonathan Smith's first month at Michigan State
The last 30 days have been uncharted territory for the Michigan State University football program. By all accounts thus far, head coach Jonathan Smith has not only passed his first big tests – building out a staff, recruiting the 2024 freshman class, handling transfer portal comings and goings, re-recruiting all the players in the program, and building relationships with Midwest high school coaches just to name a few – but he did so with flying colors.
In order to take a look behind the scenes at how Smith and his team pulled off what seemed like an impossible task a mere 30 days ago, Spartans Illustrated talked with a handful of sources in the football program. Sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely; some were already on the Spartan staff when Jonathan Smith and his team arrived and some arrived with Smith.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!
The last month was a grind, no doubt, but it appears that this new incoming staff – as well as those who were here in East Lansing waiting for their arrival – embraced the challenge and set the foundation for what Spartan football will look like in the future.
READ MORE:
Michigan State Football 2023-2024 Transfer Portal Tracker
Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley exits transfer portal
Derrick Harmon withdraws from transfer portal, returns to Michigan State
Michigan State Football's 2024 schedule released by the Big Ten Conference
As Michigan State’s Athletic Director Alan Haller said four weeks ago at his introductory press conference, Smith has a proven track record of success, having built Oregon State from the ground up by implementing his plan.
What does that plan look like?
We can get some clues on that from how he approached his first 30 days on the job.
So let’s jump in.
Taking a fresh look at recruits
When Smith arrived in East Lansing a month ago, he and his closest advisors immediately got to work. Within the first 24 hours, they had applied their OSU method of evaluation to three different groups: the recruits who were still committed to MSU, the recruits who were considering MSU, and the recruits who had been considering MSU but had chosen a different school.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news