The last 30 days have been uncharted territory for the Michigan State University football program. By all accounts thus far, head coach Jonathan Smith has not only passed his first big tests – building out a staff, recruiting the 2024 freshman class, handling transfer portal comings and goings, re-recruiting all the players in the program, and building relationships with Midwest high school coaches just to name a few – but he did so with flying colors.

In order to take a look behind the scenes at how Smith and his team pulled off what seemed like an impossible task a mere 30 days ago, Spartans Illustrated talked with a handful of sources in the football program. Sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely; some were already on the Spartan staff when Jonathan Smith and his team arrived and some arrived with Smith.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!

The last month was a grind, no doubt, but it appears that this new incoming staff – as well as those who were here in East Lansing waiting for their arrival – embraced the challenge and set the foundation for what Spartan football will look like in the future.



