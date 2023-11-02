Revealed live on the Big Ten Network, Michigan State's 2024 schedule is now out in full in addition to the three non-conference games already on the calendar.

After releasing opponent pairings for the 2024 through 2028 seasons last month , the Big Ten on Thursday afternoon released the conference schedule dates for the 2024 football season.

This marks the fourth time that changes were required to the league portion of the Spartans' schedule since the Big Ten first released it in August 2018. Since then, changes adopted during the COVID-19-impacted season of 2020 that were to be carried forward followed by two rounds of expansion have wreaked havoc to the prior schedule adjustments. Those changes resulted in multiple iterations of opponent pairings and venue changes being required and announced before being scrapped, and ultimately, the final updated schedule release announced on Thursday gives the full story.

MSU will face a tough travel schedule, totaling approximately 6,743 miles of plane travel as the team faces a non-conference trip to Boston College (Sept. 21), along with conference games at Maryland (Sept. 7), Oregon (Oct. 5), and Illinois (Nov. 16). Those 2024 road games will result in a charter aircraft for team travel, while a game at intrastate rival Michigan on Oct. 26 will be reached by charter bus due to the short distance down U.S. Interstate Highway 96.

Additionally, visits in Big Ten by Ohio State (Sept. 28), Iowa (Oct. 19), Indiana (Nov. 2), Purdue (Nov. 23), and Rutgers (Nov. 30) also await the Spartans in 2024. Previously announced home matchups in the non-conference slate include Florida Atlantic (Aug. 31) and Louisiana (Sept. 14).

Notable arrangements for the season include an early Big Ten road game at Maryland in Week Two. That matchup will mark the start of conference play for the league. Later, MSU's conference home season opener comes in Week Five against the Buckeyes. No time will be given to rest for the Spartans following that game as a long trek west to play at Autzen Stadium against Oregon in Week Six follows, which is the first trip to Eugene in a decade for MSU.

Michigan State gets the first of two byes following the Oregon trip before then welcoming Iowa. The Wolverines await a week later for a Halloween weekend matchup, and then the Spartans return home to play Indiana during the first weekend of November.

A second bye follows IU before the final road game of the season at Illinois in Week 12. Two-straight home games close out the season against Purdue and Rutgers, respectively, as the contest versus the Scarlet Knights notably marks the regular season finale. That matchup against Rutgers will be the first time that it will be the regular-season finale between the two programs since 2018, and just the third time overall as conference foes.

The full schedule is available below: