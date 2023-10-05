On Thursday afternoon, the new schedule format and pairings were revealed live on the Big Ten Network's show, "Big Ten Today," for the 2024 through 2028 seasons. While the schedule itself is still not set in terms of times and dates as of yet, Michigan State fans now know that the Spartans will still face off against Michigan as a protected annual rivalry game every year.

The Big Ten has again unveiled its opponent pairings for the newly expanded league beginning in 2024. After initially releasing pairings following the addition of USC and UCLA back in June, the conference has had to redo those after it was announced two months later that Oregon and Washington will also be joining the league for the next academic year.

Michigan State will rotate among every other Big Ten member twice in a five-year period, once at home and once away. However, no team, including MSU, will play any non-protected rivalry matchup more than three times in a five-year period. The league schedule will remain at nine games per season with three non-conference matchups in a 12-game regular season.

The league schedules attempt to balance distance traveled regions, and time zones. However, any West Coast games played by the Big Ten will not have a 9 a.m. local start time, though West Coast teams may have to play a noon Eastern Time or 11 a.m. Central Time kickoff.

The Big Ten also emphasizes it is trying to ensure the goal of getting in as many teams to an expanded playoff as possible, while balancing the historic and recent competitiveness of all league programs.

As for Michigan State, the Spartans have one similar carryover from the original pairings released in June. MSU will not face either of the new California schools in 2024, but will have to play at Oregon now. Then in 2025, the Spartans host UCLA and will travel to USC, just as originally matched in June's release.

The 2026 season will feature visits by both Oregon and Washington, with a trip to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA. The 2027 campaign schedules only one West Coast team, with a visit to Seattle to play Washington, before 2028 brings a road trip to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon and a visit by the Trojans to Spartan Stadium.

As for longstanding conference foes, Indiana (2024, 2025, 2027), Purdue (2024, 2027, 2028), Illinois (2024, 2026, 2028), and Iowa (2024, 2025, 2028) all appear three times. Then appearing just twice on the schedule through 2028 will be Ohio State (2024, 2027), Northwestern (2026, 2027), Wisconsin (2026, 2027), and Minnesota (2025, 2028)

The more recent additions to the conference will feature on MSU's schedule as follows: Maryland (2024, 2025, 2028), Rutgers (2024, 2026, 2027), Penn State (2025, 2027, 2028), and Nebraska (2025, 2026).

The pairings in full, including home and away along with non-conference opponents, are listed below.