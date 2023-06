The much anticipated format for Big Ten football with the additions of USC and UCLA has finally been revealed. On Thursday afternoon the new schedule format and pairings have were revealed live on the Big Ten Network for the 2024 and 2025 season. While the schedule itself is still not set as of yet, Michigan State fans now know that the Spartans will face off against Michigan as a protected annual rivalry game. Indiana and Penn State will appear in the first two seasons as what is being dubbed "two-play opponents."

Michigan State will rotate among every other Big Ten member in a two-year period, ensuring any four-year player will face off against each conference member at home and away once in his career. The Spartans will not face off against either new member UCLA or USC until 2025, however, with the Bruins visiting East Lansing and MSU on the road to take on the Trojans in Los Angeles.

As for the rest of the Big Ten opponents each year, it is as follows: