Michigan State's football season kicks off in just 93 days when Central Michigan comes to East Lansing for a Friday night matchup and fans now know what time the game will start.

Michigan State will open the season with four different start times to begin the season, all home games, and on four different broadcast networks and mediums. All listed times are Eastern.

CMU will be aired on FS1 at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 to start the season. The following week, Richmond comes to East Lansing for a 3:30 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.

For the first time, MSU will be exclusively on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform Peacock when Washington comes to Spartan Stadium in Week Three. The Sept. 16 rematch for the back end of a home-and-home series that started last season in Seattle will begin at 5 p.m.

The Big Ten season will begin with a visit from Maryland on Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. for the homecoming game with the network carrier to be announced at a later date. The same will be the case for Michigan State's visit to Rutgers for the Scarlet Knights' homecoming game on Oct. 14 in Piscataway. That matchup will kickoff at noon.

The Spartans are looking to bounce back in 2023 from a disappointing 2022 season that saw the team finish 5-7 and miss a bowl game just one season removed from an 11-2 campaign that ended with a New Years Six bowl victory over Pittsburgh in 2021.

The full 12-game season schedule for Michigan State is below.