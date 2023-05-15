On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced that the Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be televised on NBC.

Michigan State will have a prime-time audience for its Saturday, Nov. 11 road matchup in Columbus against Ohio State .

The 2023 matchup makes the fourth all-time meeting between MSU and OSU at night. The two programs also played in prime-time games for the Big Ten Championship in 2013, in a regular-season matchup in 2019 at Ohio State and in a regular-season contest in 2014 in East Lansing.

This upcoming game will be the 52nd all-time meeting between the two schools, with Ohio State currently leading the series 36-15. The Buckeyes have won the past seven games in the series, most recently coming out victorious in 2022 in East Lansing by a final score of 49-20. MSU last defeated OSU in 2015 (17-14).

Michigan State will kick off the 2023 season against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1. Time and broadcast information for that game has not yet been announced. In fact, the road trip to Ohio State is currently the only game MSU has a kickoff time listed for as of now.

In August 2022, the Big Ten announced a new, seven-year media rights deal worth more than $7 billion. NBC was part of that deal, along with CBS and FOX.