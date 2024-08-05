Last week, Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi took the time to speak with the media and address all things defense.

Rossi had a lot to say, as he is in his first year with the Spartan, joining head coach Jonathan Smith's staff in December of 2023 after most recently coaching the Minnesota defense during the past six seasons.

Rossi went through various positions and developments. He knows there is a lot of work to do during the early part of fall camp, but so far, things are progressing well.

When asked about his linebackers room, Rossi discussed the overall talent in the room between the veterans and the young players.

“I think there is a mix of abilities and ages," Rossi noted about the linebackers.

He then went on to talk about how he had linebackers with one, two, three, and four years left of eligibility, showing that this room could be elite for a long period of time.

Rossi was also asked about recruiting and his prototypical linebacker, which he answered as, “He is long, athletic and smart.”