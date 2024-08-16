Michigan State football is quickly approaching its 2024 opener against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30. The first game of the Jonathan Smith era is just two weeks away.

There is much for Spartan fans to be excited about regarding this year’s roster, but there are also many lingering questions as the 2024 campaign kicks off soon. Some of those questions involve MSU’s defensive line group — who will start on that front line, what will the depth look like, will the new-look room perform better or worse than it did in 2023?

Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa feels optimistic about how the defensive line group will look heading into the 2024 season.

“We’re going to make the best decision that’s going to allow us to play the best defense possible for us,” Suiaunoa said. “We’re chasing a championship here, that’s what we owe these players and what we said yes to. So, the players that we brought into this program, we feel like it's going to give us a chance to be able to do that for us.”

The Spartans are also coming off of their first scrimmage of the season last Saturday. Coach Suiaunoa is feeling very encouraged by how the defensive line performed in the scrimmage. MSU will have its second scrimmage of fall camp this coming Saturday.

“We've got a bunch of guys there that can help us this season, Suiaunoa said. "Usually ... there’s a little separation that’s going on with the room, but right now I can’t tell you who those guys are that are going to be on the field that first play of the game right now.

“We've got another scrimmage, we’re working up to that second scrimmage this Saturday. Every single day, these guys have been good, in terms of these guys know that everybody in the room, they're looking at each other, encouraging each other, but at the same time competing against each other to earn their roles."

Some key returners along MSU's defensive line group include Maverick Hansen, Alex VanSumeren and Avery Dunn. VanSumeren missed the entire 2023 season with an injury and missed time this past spring as well. Suiaunoa mentioned how great it is to have VanSumeren back and discussed the progress that he has made.