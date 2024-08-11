With the opening kickoff to Michigan State football less than three weeks away, there is excitement and optimism surrounding the Spartan program heading into the season.

Through almost two weeks of fall camp, many position groups have made progress including the running backs. Michigan State associate head coach/co-specials teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha says his group is "taking strides" heading into the 2024 season.

“We’re taking strides when it comes to the offensive concepts," said Bhonapha. "I think some of the stuff we’re doing in protection has been really good for these guys. It gives them an opportunity to do different things in the offensive game plan.”

Nate Carter is set for his second season with the Spartans. Carter was recently named to the Doak Walker Watch List for this upcoming season. The Doak Walker Award annually honors the nation's top running back.

In his first year with the Spartans after transferring from UConn, Carter rushed for 798 yards on 185 carries with four rushing touchdowns. He started in all 12 games for the Spartans last season, rushing for over 100 yards in three games and he led MSU in all-purpose yards.

Bhonapha mentioned Carter's consistency in his work ethic at fall camp, especially studying his game in the film room and improving in the weight room.

Carter also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Last season, Carter collected a career-high 22 catches for 103 yards.

“When it comes to being a conscientious player, he’s probably one of the top that I’ve been around throughout my coaching career,” said Bhonapha.