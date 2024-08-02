Multiple Michigan State players have been named to watch lists for various awards ahead of the 2024 football season. Here is a look at which players are gaining recognition. Note: Spartans Illustrated will continue to update this article when more news comes out.

Ryan Eckley - Ray Guy Award Watch List

Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List heading into his third season as a Spartan. The Ray Guy Award is annually given to the nation’s top punter. Former Spartan and current New England Patriot Bryce Baringer was a finalist for the award in 2022.

Last season, Eckley punted 55 times for an average of 46.8 yards per punt. That average was good for second in the Big Ten and eighth in the FBS. Eckley was also second in the Big Ten in punts of over 50 yards with 24. Additionally, he had 15 punts pinned inside the 10-yard line and four punts of 60 or more yards. Eckley was named to the second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Nate Carter - Allstate Wuerffel Trophy & Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

For his work on and off the field, Michigan State running back Nate Carter made the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is awarded annually to the player that “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Carter also was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Both are the two college football premier honors for community service. Carter spends a lot of time volunteering in the community with the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan. On the field, he is Michigan State’s leading returning rusher. Carter was just shy of 800 rushing yards in 2023.