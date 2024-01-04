According to Pro Football Focus , Bogle played 180 defensive snaps. He recorded an overall defensive grade of 68.1 and a pass-rushing grade of 67.9. He also played 19 snaps on special teams.

Bogle initially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 . He recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games played for the Spartans during the 2023 season. He started five of those contests.

Michigan State defensive end Khris Bogle has withdrawn from the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated on Thursday.

Bogle joined the Spartans in January of 2022 as a midyear enrollee. He transferred to Michigan State from Florida.

In 14 career games at MSU, Bogle recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He played in just four games during the 2022 season, which included one start, but missed the final eight games of that campaign due to injury.

Prior to his time in East Lansing, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Bogle played three seasons at Florida from 2019 through 2021. While with the Gators, Bogle recorded 69 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 35 games (seven starts).

In five total seasons of college football played, Bogle has amassed 94 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks combined throughout his time with Florida and Michigan State.

As a prospect in the class of 2019, Bogle was a high four-star recruit, ranking as the 66th-best player overall in the nation, the 11th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida and the second-best weak-side defensive end. He had more than 35 scholarship offers out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

With Bogle back in the fold, 10 Michigan State players have now withdrawn from the transfer portal since the 2023 season started. He joins defensive tackles Simeon Barrow Jr. and Derrick Harmon, linebacker Darius Snow, cornerback Charles Brantley, wide receiver Jaron Glover, and offensive linemen Ethan Boyd, Brandon Baldwin, Kris Phillips and Geno VanDeMark.

Bogle will play for newly-hired Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of MSU's coaching staff in 2024.

To keep track of all Michigan State transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.