Jack Velling, according to head coach Jonathan Smith, has the chance to not only be one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten, but in the entire country.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound transfer from Oregon State appeared in 23 games in two seasons for the Beavers under Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. Velling caught eight touchdown passes in 2023, setting an Oregon State single-season record. This also left Velling tied with Jared Wiley of TCU for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in the FBS last season.

Out of high school, Velling was rated a three-star product at Seattle Prep School. As a transfer, Velling was rated a four-star, and top 90-ranked player. The junior's blocking skills, ability to catch the ball and natural athleticism should allow for Velling to find a large role in MSU's offense in 2024.

Of course, Velling decided to follow Smith and Wozniak from Oregon State to Michigan State. He enrolled in January and went through spring practices with MSU. He joins sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles and sixth-year senior center Tanner Miller as the other transfers to make the move from Corvallis to East Lansing.

Last Wednesday, Velling was named to the Mackey Award Watch List — presented to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Additionally, Velling was selected as one of three Spartan football players to represent Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days.

Although he is now in a new environment, Velling looks poised to have a standout season for the Spartans.

