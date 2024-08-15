PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Jack Velling and Brian Wozniak talk importance of tight ends for MSU

Michigan State's Jack Velling runs after a catch during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jack Velling runs after a catch during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Evan Bartlett • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Member
@evanbartlett211

Jack Velling, according to head coach Jonathan Smith, has the chance to not only be one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten, but in the entire country.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound transfer from Oregon State appeared in 23 games in two seasons for the Beavers under Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. Velling caught eight touchdown passes in 2023, setting an Oregon State single-season record. This also left Velling tied with Jared Wiley of TCU for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in the FBS last season.

Out of high school, Velling was rated a three-star product at Seattle Prep School. As a transfer, Velling was rated a four-star, and top 90-ranked player. The junior's blocking skills, ability to catch the ball and natural athleticism should allow for Velling to find a large role in MSU's offense in 2024.

Of course, Velling decided to follow Smith and Wozniak from Oregon State to Michigan State. He enrolled in January and went through spring practices with MSU. He joins sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles and sixth-year senior center Tanner Miller as the other transfers to make the move from Corvallis to East Lansing.

Last Wednesday, Velling was named to the Mackey Award Watch List — presented to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Additionally, Velling was selected as one of three Spartan football players to represent Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days.

Although he is now in a new environment, Velling looks poised to have a standout season for the Spartans.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Jack Velling speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Jack Velling speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Velling has been recognized for his versatility both as a pass-catcher as well as a run-blocker, and he mentioned that the Spartans’ offense “asks a lot of the tight ends.”

He went into more detail about what is required from the tight ends in offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Brian Lindgren's system.

“We’re asked to pass-protect, block, and go beat the safety on the route, so there’s a lot of learning in that," Velling explained. "For me, I was lucky to be thrown into it, so I had to learn quicker than others. But there’s for sure a learning process.”

The junior, who spent less than two weeks in the transfer portal before making his decision, entered on Dec. 6 and ended up committing to the Spartans on Dec. 18. As mentioned, Velling enrolled in January and has had all offseason to adjust to East Lansing, a coaching staff mixed with both familiar and new faces, and new teammates.

Of course, Velling has plenty of experience in Lindgren’s tight-end-reliant offense. He is able to take what he has learned and offer advice to the other tight ends in the room who are new to the system.

“For the young guys, just get your head in the playbook and don’t look anywhere else," Velling said. "Just focus on studying and figuring out where you’ve got to be at all times. For the older guys, just always look alive. We might have a route in the playbook where we don’t get the ball, but if you don’t win the route, then you don’t win the ball.”

