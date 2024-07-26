Michigan State tight end Jack Velling was one of the Spartans’ best transfer portal additions of the offseason. He transferred in from Oregon State, a place he spent two years under now Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.

At 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days In Indianapolis, Smith spoke very highly of Velling at the podium, noting that he has a chance to be “one of the best tight ends in the country.”

Velling was also at media days representing the Spartans and reacted to Smith’s comments about him.

“I’m grateful that he believes in me,” Velling said about Smith. “My teammates give me confidence. My coaches give me confidence. I have a great support system, family. A lot of people around me give me confidence and I’m just grateful that I have people like that.”

Smith going from Oregon State to Michigan State is one of the reasons Velling ended up in East Lansing. Tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak ("Coach Woz"), who also previously coached at Oregon State, was another big selling point — perhaps the main one — for Velling to make the move.

“I don’t know if I’d be in East Lansing if it wasn’t for Coach Woz,” he said. “I think he’s the best tight end coach in the nation. He’s great. He’s relatable. You can approach him about anything. I think he’s the real glue keeping that tight end room (together).”