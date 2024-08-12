PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Jonathan Smith feels good about the progress of Michigan State in fall camp

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

Michigan State is just over two weeks away from getting its football season kicked off under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Spartans are about halfway through fall camp and there has been some competition at several position groups, especially at inside linebacker and wide receiver.

At wide receiver, veteran wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. suffered an undisclosed injury and is taking a couple of days off to heal. The injury is not expected have long term impact.

With how competitive the position group has been, Foster Jr. being out of practice has allowed for others to get more opportunities.

“That’s been awesome for more receivers to get opportunities and that position group’s been pretty competitive,” Smith said on Monday.

The likes of Cal Haladay, Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews III, Jordan Turner and others make up the inside linebackers group.

While those two position groups are among the most competitive on the team, there are some spots in the starting lineup that seem to be locked in at this stage of fall camp.

“We definitely got some guys that are going to start, but (we don't have that) at every position,” he said. “This thing is competitive, and we talked even last night as a team, we want to be a squad that we’ve got multiple guys that can go in the game. We want to be playing full speed with great effort, and once in a while you’re going to get gassed and feel confident with the next guy going into the game and that’s what these next couple weeks are about.”

MSU's offensive line depth was a question mark going into fall camp but Smith thinks that they have been progressing under offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik.

“They’re progressing,” Smith said about the offensive line. “They are. Brandon (Baldwin), Stanton (Ramil) at left tackle getting some quality work there. Luke Newman’s doing a nice job at guard. That was a nice addition we didn’t have in the spring, so they’re working. Rakeem Johnson, true freshman, he’s had a bunch of good snaps. (It’s a) typical Jim Michalczik O-line, we got multiple guys playing multiple spots. They aren’t just staying at one spot, so we’re working through that to create some depth.”

The secondary is another position group that had some questions due to the four additions made in the spring via the transfer portal – Ed Woods, Lejond Cavazos, Jeremiah Hughes, and Nikai Martinez.

“It’s been competitive,” Smith noted about the defensive backs. “Those guys are pushing. I do think they’re pretty unified in that group. They’re talking, pushing each other, communication back there is vitally important.”

Overall, Smith thinks that his squad has made progress and met his expectation of being in a “constant state of improvement.”

“I feel good about where we’re at and, really, the progress we’re making,” he said.

Limited Time Offer

Become a Spartans Illustrated subscriber and receive 75% off the first year of an annual subscription. Use code SMITHERA75. Offer for a limited time only.

Click here to take advantage of the offer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2pvbmF0aGFuLXNtaXRoLWZlZWxzLWdvb2QtYWJvdXQt dGhlLXByb2dyZXNzLW9mLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLWluLWZhbGwtY2FtcCIs CiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGbWljaGlnYW5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmpvbmF0aGFu LXNtaXRoLWZlZWxzLWdvb2QtYWJvdXQtdGhlLXByb2dyZXNzLW9mLW1pY2hp Z2FuLXN0YXRlLWluLWZhbGwtY2FtcCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE1JmN2PTIuMCZj aj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2Nv cmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==