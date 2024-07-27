Michigan State has landed its first blue-chip prospect of the 2025 class. Four-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III announced his commitment to head coach Jonathan Smith, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, secondary coach Blue Adams and the Spartans on Saturday on social media. Prior to the announcement, Zamorano told Rivals' Adam Gorney about the strong bond he has with Martin ("Coach Meat"), director of player engagement Kurt Richardson and the rest of the MSU coaches. “It’s been great,” Zamorano said about his relationship with Michigan State. “I’ve pretty much always had a relationship with Coach (Martin), he’s like an uncle to me. He’s a really good mentor. Me and my family are really comfortable with Coach Meat, along with (Kurt Richardson). “What stood out to me was how involved the coaches are with the players, how connected they are with the players."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBIb21lIFNwYXJ0YW4gTmF0aW9uISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxicj5BR1RH8J+Z j/Cfj74gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfU21p dGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1NtaXRoPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX21lYXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoX21lYXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kdXB2 UVN5MkxjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHVwdlFTeTJMYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBMYVJ1ZSBaYW1vcmFub2xsbCAoQExhUnVlWmFtb3Jhbm82KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhUnVlWmFtb3Jhbm82L3N0YXR1 cy8xODE3MzExNTE0NzM2NjkzNDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1 bHkgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Zamorano had more than 20 scholarship offers in total. In May, Zamorano revealed his top seven schools, which included Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, USC and Washington. He took official visits to Michigan State, Kansas and Washington. The Corona, California native was offered by the Spartans in January, but prior relationships with Martin and Adams helped Michigan State land the four-star cornerback. Martin started recruiting Zamorano when he served as Oregon’s cornerbacks coach at his previous stop. Adams also recruited Zamorano when he coached at Oregon State. “To be honest, my relationship with Coach Meat is very, very good,” Zamorano told Spartans Illustrated after his official visit. “He’s been recruiting me since ninth grade. He offered me when he was at Oregon. We’re both from the same area, so me and him get along very well. “Along with Coach Blue, he’s been recruiting me since he was at Oregon State, too, so for a very long time. So, I have a really tight relationship with (Adams), too. I like how Coach Meat and Coach Blue, they both bond together, they both coach together, they do everything together football-wise.” Zamorano’s relationship with Smith is relatively new, but he’s built it up in his visits to East Lansing. "Coach Smith, I'm just now getting to know him, really, but I feel like he's a good dude," Zamorano previously said. "I've built a relationship with him over these past times I've been at Michigan State, so I really have nothing bad to say about the staff in general. Everybody there is just a good individual.”