Michigan State is bolstering the future of its defensive line, as class of 2025 three-star, in-state defensive tackle Derrick Simmons committed to the Spartans on Thursday.

Simmons returned to East Lansing for an official visit during the weekend of June 14. He was also on campus for an unofficial trip in April. The Spartans offered the Frankenmuth High School standout in May, and quickly worked to get him back to campus for the official visit.

Since the offer came in, Michigan State made Simmons a priority target and the Spartans were able to secure his verbal commitment.