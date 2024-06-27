2025 in-state three-star DT Derrick Simmons commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is bolstering the future of its defensive line, as class of 2025 three-star, in-state defensive tackle Derrick Simmons committed to the Spartans on Thursday.
Simmons returned to East Lansing for an official visit during the weekend of June 14. He was also on campus for an unofficial trip in April. The Spartans offered the Frankenmuth High School standout in May, and quickly worked to get him back to campus for the official visit.
Since the offer came in, Michigan State made Simmons a priority target and the Spartans were able to secure his verbal commitment.
After building good relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wit, defensive line graduate assistant Antjuan Simmons and others on staff, Simmons made the call to pledge to Michigan State.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Simmons currently ranks as the No. 10 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 39 defensive tackle in the 2025 cycle.
Simmons is the second defensive lineman to join the Spartans' 2025 recruiting class, along with defensive end Cal Thrush. He now makes 14 commitments in the cycle for Michigan State thus far.
He joins Thrush, three-star offensive lineman Justin Bell, three-star cornerback Aydan West, three-star defensive back George Mullins, three-star linebacker Charles White, three-star linebacker Dimari Malone, three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin, three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier, three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, three-star tight end Jayden Savoury, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star running back Jace Clarizio and three-star quarterback Leo Hannan as the other prospects currently committed to MSU.
Including Simmons, Michigan State now has six commitments from the state of Michigan in the class of 2025.
Prior to his Michigan State official visit, Simmons took official visits to Cincinnati and Northwestern. He then took official visits to Purdue and Illinois after his trip to East Lansing.
In addition to the schools mentioned above, Simmons also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Vanderbilt, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Toledo.