Class of 2025 three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell is fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a Spartan. The in-state offensive lineman out of Dakota High School in Macomb committed to Michigan State on Wednesday. Bell took his official visit to MSU this past weekend and left the trip knowing that East Lansing is where he will call home when he enrolls in college. "I chose MSU because when I got there, it just felt different from everywhere else," Bell told Spartans Illustrated. "It felt like a place I can call home and be able to compete in the best conference in the country."

After building up a relationship with offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, graduate assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, head coach Jonathan Smith and others on staff over the past several months, Bell was offered a scholarship by Michigan State on June 17. "When Michigan State offered me, it was a dream come true because I have been a fan of them ever since I was a little kid and just being able to have the opportunity to be able to play for them was mind-blowing for me," Bell explained. Shortly after the offer from MSU came in, Bell scheduled the aforementioned official visit to East Lansing, canceling a previous planned trip to Kansas to do so. Bell also took official visits to see his other finalists, Indiana and West Virginia, but the recent trip to Michigan State sealed the deal for the Spartans. He was hosted on the MSU visit by true freshman offensive linemen Andrew Dennis and Charlton and Mercer Luniewski. "My favorite part (of the official visit) was being able to spend a lot more time with the coaches and the team," Bell noted. "I bonded great with everyone and it just felt like I was at home."

The official visit also allowed Bell to strengthen his bonds with Michalczik and Lail. He was also able to spend a lot of quality time with Smith and learn the head coach's vision for Michigan State's program moving forward. From Smith on down, the staff's competitiveness and desire to win championships are things that stood out to Bell. He also believes Michigan State's coaches will develop him both on and off the field. "My relationship with the staff is great," Bell explained. "I have been in contact with Coach M ever since he got there and every week we got closer and closer. Coach Lail, I have known for a while because he was with the old MSU staff when I was at camp last year, so we have always had a great relationship. "I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Smith last weekend and it was great. He is a great person and has a passion to win. I can tell from the whole coaching staff, they have this drive to win that I haven’t seen before and that’s the type of coaching I want." Michalczik and the Spartans like the 6-foot-8, 300-pound Bell as a tackle. He has the ideal frame and athleticism to play the position. Bell also feels that his determination and willingness to put in the work to hone his craft is what sets him apart. "For me, I would say I’m a quick, long tackle that’s willing to do anything to get the team to a championship," Bell said. "I feel like with my work ethic and my drive and passion for the game, I will be able to make an impact early for this team! I have been focusing on putting on good weight and staying quick with my feet and being able to move."

In addition to the Power Four schools already mentioned, Bell had scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Toledo and Western Michigan. Growing up in Michigan, Bell has always followed the Spartans. Now he will get the opportunity to suit up for the Green and White in the future. "Being in-state and playing for MSU means a lot," he said. "I’ve always dreamed of this as a kid and it’s amazing that it came true." When he arrives at Michigan State in 2025, Bell will be able to continue to play with one of his high school teammates, as Dakota three-star linebacker DiMari Malone is also committed to the Spartans. "Playing in college with DiMari is gonna be great," Bell said about Malone. "We push each other in practice to make each other better and I can’t wait to keep it going for the next couple years in college, just making ourselves better and pushing each other to become great."

