Class of 2025 three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell — who was at Indiana for an official visit on May 31 through June 2 and at West Virginia June 7 through June 9 earlier this month — wrapped up his official visit schedule in East Lansing last weekend, checking in at Michigan State from June 21 through June 23 ahead of making his commitment decision.

Bell, who announced the Hoosiers, Mountaineers, and Spartans as his three finalists on June 23, will make his big decision on Wednesday, and with his commitment looming, Michigan State stands in a good position to potentially land the big, 6-foot-8, 300-pound in-state target.

Following the official visit, Bell spoke with Spartans Illustrated to give his thoughts on the trip and the Michigan State program itself.