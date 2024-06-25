Three-star CB Aydan West picks Michigan State: 'Opportunity some dream of'
Michigan State is building the future of its secondary, as class of 2025 three-star cornerback Aydan West pledged to the Spartans on Tuesday night.
West currently attends Quince Orchard High School in Maryland.
West is coming off of an incredibly strong official visit to East Lansing, which made the decision easier for him. Still, it was something that required a lot of thought and prayer for West and his family.
"I choose Michigan State because I know they could develop me as not just a player, but as a man on and off the field," West told Rivals. "I know that they play in a great conference where you get recognition, and Michigan State just sets you up for opportunity that some people just dream of."
Prior to his official visit with Michigan State this past weekend, West took four additional official visits to West Virginia, Virginia, Cincinnati and Wake Forest over the past several weeks.
The Cavaliers were once considered the favorite for West, but he told Rivals that it ultimately came down to the Spartans and the Bearcats. Ultimately, MSU won out in his recruitment.
"Honestly, it was just, where do I see myself succeeding?" West explained. "I could see myself succeeding at both places (Michigan State and Cincinnati), but I put my trust into God, and he led me toward Michigan State. So, that's really all it was. Cincinnati had a lot of things, really everything you need to be successful also. But Michigan State just came out on top because I built a genuine relationship with most of the coaches, not just my position coach, but most of the coaches."
Michigan State did not offer West a scholarship until earlier this month, but things quickly progressed, leading to the official visit and ultimately the commitment for West.
As West mentioned, he used the past few weeks to build tight bonds with head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and others on staff.
However, it is West's relationship with Martin, known as "Coach Meat," that is the strongest.
"Me and Coach Meat have a very genuine relationship," West said. "He's like a second father. That's what he said he plans to be for me and that's what he's been working toward. He's been not just giving me tips as a football player, but as a man, and just helping me go through this process and realizing that everything's going to be OK no matter what. He's just been very calm with me and patient."
Martin, a Michigan State alumnus himself, was hired by the Spartans in January. He is originally from California and most recently coached at Oregon before his return to East Lansing. Obviously, Martin has a lot of ties to the West Coast. While the scholarship offer is new and the relationship took off in recent weeks, West noted that he was one of the first East Coast defensive backs that Martin called when he arrived at MSU and began recruiting for the Spartans.
When the offer finally did come in for West, it meant a lot because it was something the young cornerback had been manifesting for a long time.
"I was just like, 'wow,'" West reflected when the MSU offer came in. "I don't know why, but like a year ago, around this time, I was like, 'I'm going to get, the Michigan (schools), I'm going to get both Michigan programs — I mean, I didn't end up getting University of Michigan, but I got Michigan State (and that's where I want to be). I said I would get this offer too, but at the same time, I was just like, 'wow,' this is big-time football.
"Coach Martin took a chance on me quickly, as soon as he saw me, and he built a relationship fast with me. He knows what he wanted (in a DB), and he's always known that it was me."
In addition to the schools already mentioned, West had scholarship offers from Penn State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Charlotte, Memphis, East Carolina, Marshall and others.
Michigan State is primarily recruiting the 6-foot, 184-pound West as a cornerback, but he could also play nickel back for the Spartans.
Despite living in Maryland, West and his parents felt comfortable with his decision to play college football in East Lansing.
"With the relationships we've built, my parents trust the coaches, and I trust the coaches that they will help me become not just a better football player, but a better man. It's like an hour flight (from Maryland to Michigan), so my parents were good with it. It's just a blessing."
Michigan State's 2025 class now includes 11 commitments with West added into the group. He is the second defensive back pledge, along with three-star prospect George Mullins, who committed Saturday.
"It's good to find a home," West said. "I'm ready."