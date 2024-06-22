Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class has reached double-digit commitments. On Saturday, three-star Florida cornerback George Mullins became the latest prospect to announce his pledge to the Spartans. Mullins is the fifth commitment for the Spartans in the month of June and the third in the last eight days, joining three-star tight end Jayden Savoury and three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin in the past week-plus. Mullins is in East Lansing this weekend and made the decision to verbally commit to Michigan State before leaving town.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IDEwMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCAhISEh4pqq77iP8J+fojxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9zcGFydGFuZGF3Zz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3NwYXJ0YW5kYXdnPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZ29ncmVlbj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2dvZ3JlZW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9nb3doaXRlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ293aGl0ZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9TbWl0aD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfU21pdGg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfbWVhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfbWVhdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9EQmNvYWNoYWRhbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERCY29h Y2hhZGFtczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdXN0 aW5EQXJtb25kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBdXN0aW5EQXJtb25k PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pa2VEb2M0MD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlrZURvYzQwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VhcmxFdmVyZXR0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBFYXJsRXZlcmV0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DR2F1bnRsZXR0MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENH YXVudGxldHQzMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9z c2hzcmFpZGVycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3Noc3JhaWRlcnM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWW91cmhpZ2huZXNz TTQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBZb3VyaGlnaG5lc3NNNDg8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU291dGhTdW10ZXJGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU291dGhTdW10ZXJGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJsb3NFdmVyZXR0XzM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhcmxvc0V2ZXJldHRfMzwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9xZWxydW44VlMzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcWVscnVuOFZTMzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2UgTXVsbGlucyAoQEdlb3JnZU11bGxpbnNf MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2VNdWxsaW5z XzIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDQ2NDMxNDUyMTAyOTQ3NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Mullins in his recruitment also took official visits this month to Oregon State and Toledo. He also held notable offers from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Mississippi State, UCF and West Virginia. Mullins has been a long time target of the Spartans' coaching staff. He originally first garnered their attention last summer, picking up an offer from Oregon State when many of the current members of Michigan State's staff were in Corvallis. Fast forward to this past December as head coach Jonathan Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the staff got started on the recruiting trail for MSU, and they extended an offer to the Bushnell, Florida native. Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin then joined the staff in January and the Spartans continued to recruit Mullins. in April, Mullins would make his first trip to East Lansing for an unofficial visit. Shortly afterward, the two sides would begin scheduling his official visit, which, as mentioned, took place this weekend.

Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Mullins is currently being recruited as a cornerback, but he has the versatility to line up safety as well and could play there during his college career. The 6-foot-3 Mullins is the first defensive back commitment for the Spartans in the 2025 cycle, and the third defensive player overall, joining three-star linebackers DiMari Malone and Charles White. With Mullins now in the group, Michigan State has 10 total commitments in the 2025 cycle as of press time. He joins Savoury, Taplin, Malone, White, three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, three-star running back Jace Clarizio and three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols. During his junior year for South Sumter High School, Mullins recorded 27 tackles and four interceptions, with three of those picks being returned for touchdowns. He also had 10 pass breakups and four blocked kicks. Mullins scored a touchdown offensively as well.