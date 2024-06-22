Michigan State lands commitment from three-star cornerback George Mullins
Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class has reached double-digit commitments. On Saturday, three-star Florida cornerback George Mullins became the latest prospect to announce his pledge to the Spartans.
Mullins is the fifth commitment for the Spartans in the month of June and the third in the last eight days, joining three-star tight end Jayden Savoury and three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin in the past week-plus.
Mullins is in East Lansing this weekend and made the decision to verbally commit to Michigan State before leaving town.
Mullins in his recruitment also took official visits this month to Oregon State and Toledo. He also held notable offers from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Mississippi State, UCF and West Virginia.
Mullins has been a long time target of the Spartans' coaching staff. He originally first garnered their attention last summer, picking up an offer from Oregon State when many of the current members of Michigan State's staff were in Corvallis. Fast forward to this past December as head coach Jonathan Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the staff got started on the recruiting trail for MSU, and they extended an offer to the Bushnell, Florida native.
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin then joined the staff in January and the Spartans continued to recruit Mullins.
in April, Mullins would make his first trip to East Lansing for an unofficial visit. Shortly afterward, the two sides would begin scheduling his official visit, which, as mentioned, took place this weekend.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Mullins is currently being recruited as a cornerback, but he has the versatility to line up safety as well and could play there during his college career.
The 6-foot-3 Mullins is the first defensive back commitment for the Spartans in the 2025 cycle, and the third defensive player overall, joining three-star linebackers DiMari Malone and Charles White.
With Mullins now in the group, Michigan State has 10 total commitments in the 2025 cycle as of press time. He joins Savoury, Taplin, Malone, White, three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, three-star running back Jace Clarizio and three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols.
During his junior year for South Sumter High School, Mullins recorded 27 tackles and four interceptions, with three of those picks being returned for touchdowns. He also had 10 pass breakups and four blocked kicks. Mullins scored a touchdown offensively as well.
