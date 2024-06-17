Michigan State has landed its fourth commitment in the month of June and ninth of the 2025 recruiting class thus far. The Spartans have gained a pledge from in-state three-star tight end Jayden Savoury from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory. Savoury announced his commitment on social media on Monday. Savoury told Greg Smith of Rivals that he decided to commit to Michigan State due his relationship with the coaches, the development on and off the field, the options for liefe after football and more. "Really just being around the campus a lot," Savoury said about his decision to pledge to MSU. "Going out for the official visit was really good for me and my family to be able to see that. I think it's just been the coaches, really. The coaches that have been welcoming since day one since they got the job. They came to my school and they offered right away. I've been number one on their board for a while. So, just all the love that they've been showing."

The new Michigan State coaching staff offered Savoury back in January and he took his first unofficial visit later that month to check out the campus and connect more with the coaching staff. In total, Savoury has visited East Lansing a total of four times, including his official visit the weekend of May 31. Over the course of his recruitment, he’s built up a great bond with tight ends coach Brian Wozniak ("Coach Woz"). They’ve had back and forth communication with each learning about the other over the past several months. Savoury has also had a chance to get to know Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. “Coach Woz is a great person and definitely knows what he is talking about, he has lots of knowledge for the game,” Savoury told Spartans Illustrated after his January visit. “I was also able to talk to Coach Smith for a while. He also has a lot of knowledge for the game and is excited about the new job at MSU. We talked about how he is going to change the program around and build the culture back up.” Just before his official visit to Michigan State last weekend, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Savoury at the National College Showcase event in Detroit on May 31. He elaborated on his relationship with Wozniak, who was also in attendance at the showcase, along with the rest of the MSU staff. “It’s been a lot of communication,” Savoury said about Wozniak. “He’s learned a lot about me. I’ve learned a lot about him and it’s been really good so far.”

