Many talented prospects in the Midwest and from all over the country came to Detroit on Thursday to participate in the National College Showcase event at Wayne State, which was put on by Sound Mind Sound Body.

Michigan State football's entire coaching staff was at the event, including head coach Jonathan Smith. Additionally, college programs from all over the United States sent coaches to evaluate recruits.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with several prospects at the event, in no particular order, to get their thoughts on Michigan State and more details on where their recruitments currently stand.

