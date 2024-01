The new Michigan State football coaches are working hard to build bonds and establish themselves with in-state schools. The MSU staff seems to be especially drawn to Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory, as the Spartans have offered several Eaglets since Jonathan Smith took over as the program's head coach in late November.

Most recently, Michigan State offered a scholarship to Orchard Lake St. Mary's tight end Jayden Savoury. Smith and tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak visited the school in person on Friday and extended the offer to Savoury.

Savoury is currently rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. The potential is incredibly high for the 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end as he just finished his first year of playing football in 2023.

Spartans Illustrated spoke with Savoury about the Michigan State offer and his recruiting process.