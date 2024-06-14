2025 WR Charles Taplin commits to 'family-oriented' Michigan State
One of the handful of 2025 official visitors on campus last weekend for Michigan State was 6-foot-2 wide receiver Charles Taplin out of Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas. Following the trip, Taplin was ready to become a Spartan.
After building strong relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and offensive graduate assistant coach Cordale Grundy, Taplin announced his commitment to the Spartans on Friday.
Spartans Illustrated spoke with the three-star prospect to discuss his decision to commit to Michigan State and get more details on his recent official visit to East Lansing.
"First, they treated me and family with amazing hospitality, and second, I trust that Coach Hawkins will develop me as a wide receiver," Taplin told Spartans Illustrated about why he chose to commit to Michigan State. "Also, their pro-style offense will prepare me well for the league (NFL.) What stood out to me about their program was the coaches were very family-oriented."
Overall, Taplin thoroughly enjoyed the official visit and knew that he found his college home.
Not only did Taplin have a good time on the visit, but so did those who accompanied him to East Lansing, and his family is very comfortable with sending him to Michigan State.
"It went great," Taplin told Spartans Illustrated about the official visit. "My mom and sister were with me and they said they loved it."
Some of the highlights for Taplin during the weekend was going bowling and mini-golfing with the coaches and other official visitors.
While he was on campus, Taplin was able to spend time a lot of quality time with Hawkins and Grundy.
"Most of my time was spent with Coach Courtney Hawkins and Coach Cordale Grundy," Taplin said about the visit. "Coming out of this weekend, the relationship is great, I feel we got much closer.
"I felt like I was with family. Coach Hawkins and Coach Grundy introduced me to their wives and that just shows they want to create a good relationship."
The Spartans' main selling point this past weekend was education and development. That was clearly something that resonated with Taplin.
"Education first, of course," Taplin said when discussing what factors he was looking for in a school. "Then, mainly, just going somewhere I know I will get developed into a better wide receiver and man, on and off the field."
Michigan State checked all of those boxes.
During his time with the coaches, Taplin was also able to see how he would fit into the Michigan State offense.
"I see myself fitting into their pro-style offense well," he reiterated.
Immediately following the visit, Taplin told Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State made a strong impression on him, saying, "They definitely sit very high on the board."
That proved to be true, as Taplin has now made his commitment public to Michigan State.
Prior to his commitment to Michigan State, the three-star wide receiver was planning to take official visits to Washington State and Tulsa. However, after pledging to MSU, Taplin now tells Spartans Illustrated that he will no longer make those trips.
Taplin received 15 scholarship offers in total through this point in his recruitment.
As a junior in 2023, Taplin recorded 20 catches, 416 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for Red Oak. In addition to his prowess as a wide receiver, he was also dangerous as a returner. Taplin earned All-District honors last fall.
Football is not the only sport that Taplin stars in for Red Oak High School. He also plays basketball and runs track. Taplin uses his speed to his advantage on the gridiron, but also has a robust skill set.
"I would describe my game as a versatile and well-rounded wide receiver," he said.
With Taplin joining the group, Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class grows to eight current commitments. Taplin is the second wide receiver to pledge to the Spartans, joining fellow three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier.
In addition to Taplin and Collier, MSU's 2025 commitment list thus far also includes three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, three-star linebacker Charles White, three-star linebacker Dimari Malone and three-star running back Jace Clarizio.
Highlights:
