One of the handful of 2025 official visitors on campus last weekend for Michigan State was 6-foot-2 wide receiver Charles Taplin out of Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas. Following the trip, Taplin was ready to become a Spartan. After building strong relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and offensive graduate assistant coach Cordale Grundy, Taplin announced his commitment to the Spartans on Friday. Spartans Illustrated spoke with the three-star prospect to discuss his decision to commit to Michigan State and get more details on his recent official visit to East Lansing. "First, they treated me and family with amazing hospitality, and second, I trust that Coach Hawkins will develop me as a wide receiver," Taplin told Spartans Illustrated about why he chose to commit to Michigan State. "Also, their pro-style offense will prepare me well for the league (NFL.) What stood out to me about their program was the coaches were very family-oriented." GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGFuIGFtYXppbmcgd2Vla2VuZCBhdCBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBV bml2ZXJzaXR5ICwgSSYjMzk7dmUgZGVjaWRlZCB0byBqb2luIHRoZSBmYW1p bHkgYW5kIG1ha2UgdGhlbSBteSBuZXcgaG9tZS4gSSYjMzk7bSAxMDAlIGNv bW1pdHRlZC4gVGhhbmsgeW91IHRvIG15IGZhbWlseSwgY29hY2hlcywgYW5k IHRlYW1tYXRlcyBmb3IgdGhlIHN1cHBvcnQgb24gdGhpcyBqb3VybmV5LiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29ncmVlbj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvZ3JlZW48L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JY2VnYW5n P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSWNlZ2FuZzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9TbWl0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfU21pdGg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9URURncEZvTVI4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEVEZ3BGb01SODwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFybGVzIFRhcGxpbiAoQFRhcGdvaW5kMSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYXBnb2luZDEvc3RhdHVzLzE4 MDE3MjkwNjYxMTYyMDI5Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx NCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Overall, Taplin thoroughly enjoyed the official visit and knew that he found his college home. Not only did Taplin have a good time on the visit, but so did those who accompanied him to East Lansing, and his family is very comfortable with sending him to Michigan State. "It went great," Taplin told Spartans Illustrated about the official visit. "My mom and sister were with me and they said they loved it." Some of the highlights for Taplin during the weekend was going bowling and mini-golfing with the coaches and other official visitors. While he was on campus, Taplin was able to spend time a lot of quality time with Hawkins and Grundy. "Most of my time was spent with Coach Courtney Hawkins and Coach Cordale Grundy," Taplin said about the visit. "Coming out of this weekend, the relationship is great, I feel we got much closer. "I felt like I was with family. Coach Hawkins and Coach Grundy introduced me to their wives and that just shows they want to create a good relationship."

The Spartans' main selling point this past weekend was education and development. That was clearly something that resonated with Taplin. "Education first, of course," Taplin said when discussing what factors he was looking for in a school. "Then, mainly, just going somewhere I know I will get developed into a better wide receiver and man, on and off the field." Michigan State checked all of those boxes. During his time with the coaches, Taplin was also able to see how he would fit into the Michigan State offense. "I see myself fitting into their pro-style offense well," he reiterated. Immediately following the visit, Taplin told Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State made a strong impression on him, saying, "They definitely sit very high on the board." That proved to be true, as Taplin has now made his commitment public to Michigan State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIGZldyBkYXlzIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4uIEkgd2FudCB0byB0aGFuayBl dmVyeW9uZSBmb3IgdGhlIGFtYXppbmcgaG9zcGl0YWxpdHkgdG93YXJkcyBt eSBmYW1pbHkgYW5kIEkgYW5kIHdlbGNvbWluZyB1cyBsaWtlIGZhbWlseS4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQXRobGV0aWNzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQXRobGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX1NtaXRoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9TbWl0aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhd2tfNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hIYXdrXzU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hDR3J1bmR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENHcnVu ZHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcm9oYXdrc2Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByb2hhd2tzZm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hSaXNlcjIx ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hSaXNlcjIxNDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fQ29hY2hST0JfXz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX0NvYWNoUk9CX188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9OdVExbG83MFhYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnVRMWxvNzBY WDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFybGVzIFRhcGxpbiAoQFRhcGdvaW5kMSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYXBnb2luZDEvc3RhdHVz LzE3OTk4NzczMTM5NTEzNDcwNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Prior to his commitment to Michigan State, the three-star wide receiver was planning to take official visits to Washington State and Tulsa. However, after pledging to MSU, Taplin now tells Spartans Illustrated that he will no longer make those trips. Taplin received 15 scholarship offers in total through this point in his recruitment. As a junior in 2023, Taplin recorded 20 catches, 416 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for Red Oak. In addition to his prowess as a wide receiver, he was also dangerous as a returner. Taplin earned All-District honors last fall. Football is not the only sport that Taplin stars in for Red Oak High School. He also plays basketball and runs track. Taplin uses his speed to his advantage on the gridiron, but also has a robust skill set. "I would describe my game as a versatile and well-rounded wide receiver," he said. With Taplin joining the group, Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class grows to eight current commitments. Taplin is the second wide receiver to pledge to the Spartans, joining fellow three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier. In addition to Taplin and Collier, MSU's 2025 commitment list thus far also includes three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, three-star linebacker Charles White, three-star linebacker Dimari Malone and three-star running back Jace Clarizio.

Highlights: