Class of 2025 three-star cornerback Aydan West is nearing a commitment decision, and Michigan State was able to get him on its campus for his final official visit before he announces his college choice.

West plans to unveil his commitment decision on Tuesday. Prior to that, he will take some time to discuss with his family and reflect upon his visit to Michigan State this past weekend, along with the previous official visits he took to West Virginia, Virginia, Cincinnati and Wake Forest over the past month as well.

Following his trip to Michigan State, West spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail the visit and provide his thoughts on the program.