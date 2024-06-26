Class of 2025 defensive end Cal Thrush with his parents during Michigan State official visit. (Photo courtesy of Cal Thrush's X account)

Michigan State is dipping into Ohio once again to add to its 2025 recruiting class. on Wednesday, the Spartans received a pledge from three-star defensive end Cal Thrush out of Upper Arlington High School.

COMMITTED!!! I am very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University! Extremely grateful for this opportunity, and thankful for everyone that has gotten me to this point. Go Green!!🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/s0XCVIgJG3 — Cal Thrush (@cal_thrush) June 27, 2024

Thrush received additional scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Air Force, Army, Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Harvard, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH.), Navy, Ohio, Toledo and Yale. Throughout his recruitment, Thrush also took visits to school such as Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State and West Virginia While Thrush did participate in a camp at Ohio State following his official visit with the Spartans, the only school he took an official visit to was Michigan State. He's built strong bonds with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator (and fellow Ohio native) Brian Wozniak, defensive line graduate assistant Antjuan Simmons and the rest of the staff. Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks 43rd in the national team rankings following Thrush's commitment.



PLAYER ANALYSIS

Thrush (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has a great frame for Michigan State’s coaching staff to build on. He’ll easily hold 15-20 more pounds of good weight, which will help him hold up in the trenches in the Big Ten. Technically, he does a good job using his hands and plays with power. He also flashes some secondary moves on film. He might take a year or two to see the field, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Thrush makes a lot of noise in East Lansing. -Greg Smith, Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals