This weekend's official visit to Michigan State was a family affair for class of 2025 four-star cornerback and Rivals250 protect LaRue Zamorano III.

The California product brought his mother, Brittani, his father, LaRue II, his grandmother, Yvette, and all four of his siblings (three brothers and one sister) with him to East Lansing. He is the oldest out the five children in the family.

The Centennial High School standout was offered by the Spartans back in January, but his relationship with Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and secondary coach Blue Adams goes back much further than that. He is also beginning to build a good bond with head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.

This was Zamorano's second trip to East Lansing. He also made the trek from California to mid-Michigan for Michigan State's spring game in April. With that said, the official visit gave Zamorano and his family a closer look at what life would be like as a student-athlete at MSU, and the Spartans did not disappoint.

Spartans Illustrated spoke with Zamorano on the phone after his official visit to Michigan State. He recapped the weekend and talked about what is next in his recruitment.