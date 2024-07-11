Michigan State has landed its third verbal commitment of the 2025 recruiting class from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

Class of 2025 three-star athlete Bryson Williams chose the Spartans on Thursday.

Williams took official visits this summer to each of his five finalists – Harvard, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Rice. He received several other scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia and many Ivy League schools.

Williams is a true athlete with the ability to plan anywhere on the football field. Michigan State could use him at wide receiver, running back and even on special teams. Other programs have recruited Williams on defense as well.

“He’s a guy that can do anything on the field really well,” Orchard Lake St. Mary’s head coach Jermaine Gonzales said last month to Spartans Illustrated. “So, we absolutely know that we’ve got to get him the ball.”

Academics are also very important for Williams. He currently has a grade point average of 3.99, hence all the offers and interest from Ivy League schools. Along with academics, culture, coaching staff and finding a comfortable fit were critical factors in his decision.

“What stands out the most to me probably is really what they’re trying to get done,” Williams said about MSU after his official visit. “There’s a new coaching staff coming in, so they have a lot of work to do with trying to fix the program and I really think they have the pieces and the coaches to do that.”