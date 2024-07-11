Michigan State lands commitment from three-star ATH Bryson Williams
Michigan State has landed its third verbal commitment of the 2025 recruiting class from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
Class of 2025 three-star athlete Bryson Williams chose the Spartans on Thursday.
Williams took official visits this summer to each of his five finalists – Harvard, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Rice. He received several other scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia and many Ivy League schools.
Williams is a true athlete with the ability to plan anywhere on the football field. Michigan State could use him at wide receiver, running back and even on special teams. Other programs have recruited Williams on defense as well.
“He’s a guy that can do anything on the field really well,” Orchard Lake St. Mary’s head coach Jermaine Gonzales said last month to Spartans Illustrated. “So, we absolutely know that we’ve got to get him the ball.”
Academics are also very important for Williams. He currently has a grade point average of 3.99, hence all the offers and interest from Ivy League schools. Along with academics, culture, coaching staff and finding a comfortable fit were critical factors in his decision.
“What stands out the most to me probably is really what they’re trying to get done,” Williams said about MSU after his official visit. “There’s a new coaching staff coming in, so they have a lot of work to do with trying to fix the program and I really think they have the pieces and the coaches to do that.”
Williams sees and understands the vision that first year head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the staff have been selling. Williams has grown his relationships with Smith, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ever since the Spartans offered him in December 2023.
“Something that speaks to me about the coaches is their production,” Williams said about the Michigan State coaching staff. “Coach Hawkins has out a lot of guys in the NFL and he’s been able to develop a lot of guys, so that’s really big. Coach KB (Bhonapha) is a great guy, love him. He’s been able to develop some guys and put them in a great position to be successful. Coach Smith, I like what he has going on, especially being able to flip Oregon State from a bad record to a good record in such short time. I like what he’s doing over there.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Williams is the third player from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to commit to the Spartans in the class of 2025, joining three-star linebacker Charles White and three-star tight end Jayden Savoury.
For more on Michigan State’s relationship with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, click here.
Other commits in the class of 2025 include three-star defensive backs Aydan West and George Mullins, three-star defensive end Cal Thrush, three-star defensive tackle Derrick Simmons, three-star linebacker DiMari Malone, three-star offensive linemen Justin Bell and Drew Nichols, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, three-star running back Jace Clarizio, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, and three-star wide receivers Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.