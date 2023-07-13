No. 5: Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski

Pietrowski was a somewhat significant loss along the defensive line in my opinion, mostly due to his experience. He started the first three games for Michigan State last season before picking up an injury and missing the final nine games. In three games last season, he posted six tackles. In 2021, he recorded 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Losing experience along the defensive line, which has gotten younger with the likes of Tunmise Adeleye transferring in and several true freshmen being added at the position, is not ideal. Pietrowski had an opportunity to be a key contributor at the defensive end position for MSU in 2023, but instead will play for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin this fall. The good news for Michigan State is that the loss of Pietrowski can be easily absorbed because of the improved depth and overall skill in the defensive line room.

No. 4 Wide receiver Germie Bernard

While Bernard wasn’t a big time wide receiver for MSU in 2023, he was still a big loss. The former four-star recruit out of high school made some plays as a true freshman, but saw his playing time on offense dwindle a bit as the season went on. He played in all 12 games in 2022 and even earned one start, recording seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in total. The reason this loss is significant is because Michigan State lost its top-two wide receivers from last season: Keon Coleman to the transfer portal (more on him shortly) and Jayden Reed to the NFL. Bernard showed flashes throughout the season of being a future top wide receiver for the Spartans and his potential seemed to be quite high. In a young and talented, but mostly unproven wide receivers room, Bernard certainly could have earned a larger role for MSU in 2023. However, he decided to take his talents to the Washington Huskies. The Spartans will play against Bernard and a stacked Washington receiving unit on Sept. 16.

No. 3 Losing pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan to the NFL

While most of this list features players leaving East Lansing through the transfer portal, it is important to address the loss of Jordan to the Seattle Seahawks. In his short one year stint with the Spartans, Jordan was crucial in the development of many pass rushers like Jacoby Windmon, who led Michigan State in sacks with 5.5 and led the nation in forced fumbles (six) last season. While Windmon is a linebacker, he often played on the edge for the Spartan.s Jordan also was influential on the recruiting trail as he helped the Spartans land some of the top signees in MSU’s 2023 recruiting class like defensive linemen Andrew Depaepe, Bai Jobe and Jalen Thompson. On the bright side, Tucker losing one of his assistant coaches to the NFL means he is doing something right. Michigan State will now employ a "pass rush specialist" this season as new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds will be in charge of the defensive trenches.

No. 2 Quarterback Payton Thorne

Losing a two-year starting quarterback and team captain is never good, especially the one who helped the Spartans get to 11 wins in the 2021 season. Thorne had a solid career in East Lansing. He completed 61% of his passes and threw for 6,493 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three seasons. He also holds the Michigan State single-season record for touchdown passes with 27. Sure, Thorne wasn’t guaranteed to win the job due to the ongoing quarterback battle with Noah Kim and Katin Houser, but losing a guy with two years of starting experience hurts everyone in the room. The remaining quarterbacks have very little game experience. Even if Thorne ended up being the backup, not having his leadership and knowledge could be detrimental. Quarterback now becomes the biggest question mark and biggest variable on the team in terms of how successful Michigan State will be in 2023. With all of that said, Thorne had an uneven 2022 campaign, and making a change at the quarterback position could be exactly what the Spartans need. Kim and Houser now have the opportunity to step up and take the reins of the Michigan State offense.

No. 1 Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Coleman was arguably the most athletically-gifted player on the MSU roster last season. Coleman’s production significantly increased in 2022 as he caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, leading MSU in all three categories. He was one of the top wide receivers on the team alongside now Green Bay Packer Jayden Reed, who was banged up for part of the season. Coleman was set up to be the top receiver in the passing game in 2023 with Reed now in the NFL. Losing him to Florida State will put heightened uncertainty at the wide receiver position, especially with Reed and Bernard departing from East Lansing as well. Coleman leaves behind him a group of young and mostly inexperienced, but talented, group of wide receivers that figures to be led by redshirt senior Tre Mosley. There likely isn't a player left in Michigan State's wide receivers room who can single-handily match Coleman's talents, but collectively, the locker room may get closer with so many hungry guys looking to contribute and push each other to be their bests.