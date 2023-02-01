Newly-hired Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds recently arrived on campus and spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday. The process of becoming Michigan State’s defensive line coach actually started at the American Football Coaches Association Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in January. That was where Reynolds caught up with MSU pass-rush specialist coach Brandon “BT” Jordan and first heard about the opportunity with the Spartans. “It was really interesting, down at the (American Football Coaches Association) Convention, I found out that the (Michigan State defensive line coach) job had become open,” Reynolds said. “I kind of admired BT Jordan’s work online for the past few years – a lot of my guys talk about him – so I kind of ran up on him, and we exchanged information, and I caught wind that the position had opened. I called a few of my friends and other people to try to get in contact with (Head) Coach (Mel) Tucker, and ended up getting the interview.” Mel Tucker and Reynolds already had a prior relationship, and Tucker had previously mentioned knowing Reynolds for 15 years. The two have not worked together in the past, but they came close in the past when Tucker was the defensive coordinator for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. “Years and years ago, when (Tucker) was the defensive coordinator down in Jacksonville (with the Jaguars), I actually interviewed for a job (with him),” Reynold said. "(The Jaguars) extended a job offer to me, but I ended up deciding to go to Minnesota, go to the Vikings. I think (Tucker) probably remembered me ever since. I kind of followed his career from afar, and (now) got the opportunity to get a chance to work with him, and I’m excited about it.”

Why the Michigan State job stood out to Reynolds

In addition to Tucker, the talent on the roster – particularly in Michigan State’s defensive line room – stood out to Reynolds about the job. The Spartans have several returners from the group coming back in 2023, and bolstered the unit with several transfers and freshmen. “(The talent in the defensive line room) was very attractive, when I got a chance to see the roster once I got up here and did the interview, I felt like they had a really good foundation,” Reynolds said about MSU. “They have some younger guys that are coming along, and they’ve been able to get some older guys from other places to kind of jell together. It seems like they have really good leadership qualities, and it looked like they’ve done a good job with their roster, trying to find guys from other programs with those leadership qualities.” Since Reynolds, the transfers and the early enrollee freshmen are all new to campus, it will obviously take some time to come together, learn about each other and produce the best plan of action moving forward. Reynolds is a “hands-on” coach and is looking for guys – particularly the veteran transfers and the returners – to step up as leaders in the defensive line room. He is happy with how his group is ready to learn thus far. “Right now, I’m getting a little hands-on (with my coaching),” Reynolds said. “I’m just looking for those guys (transfers) to be leaders and how fast that they can learn. In this whole new realm of college football now, you’ve gotta find ways to make the teams jell fast. I’m just trying to figure out how the pieces are going to fit at this point. At some point, you’ll have emerging leaders, and (eventually get) the leadership with the younger guys. I do appreciate this group, all they guys are eager to please and they’re eager to learn, so I’m really excited about that piece of it.” Another aspect that was appealing to Reynolds about the Michigan State job was how Tucker runs the football program in a similar style to NFL teams. Reynolds has experience coaching in the NFL, and that kind of organizational structure stood out to him. He is also excited about MSU’s focus on national recruiting and focusing on his specific position – something that perhaps he didn’t always do at previous stops. “It was really appealing,” Reynolds said about the way Tucker runs the Michigan State program. “It does have that NFL, OTA (organized team activities) type feel to it. The recruiting part was really interesting to me because we position recruit and we go national for it, which is great because it’s kind of like an NFL experience – you get to pick the guys that you want.” Of course, getting a chance to work with a pass-rush specialist in Jordan also appealed to Reynolds. This is the first time in his career that Reynolds will get an opportunity to work with somebody like Jordan. “This is new for me,” Reynolds said about working with a pass-rush specialist in Jordan. “I think it’s gonna be a good marriage, though, because we learn a lot of the same stuff. I kind of compare it to (a basketball player or team) having a shot coach – Michael Jordan had a shot coach – I mean, all the greats had people that made them better. (Brandon Jordan’s) not going to do anything but make our program better. He’s real attractive to the young guys that are coming along, seeing all the guys that he has an opportunity to work with, which is great – Von Miller on up to the new guys that are up and coming – it’s really spectacular.”

"You need to earn the right to rush the pass"

Reynolds spent the last seven seasons in Palo Alto, California at Stanford and has gotten used to playing in the Pac-12 Conference. Stylistically, there are differences in each conference. Reynolds discussed those differences and how he will need to adjust for the “smash-mouth” play in the Big Ten. “I gotta get back used to the Big Ten,” Reynolds said. “It looks like the Big Ten has still got the smash-mouth football concept. They haven’t gone all spread, spread, spread and fast, fast, fast. I’m used to both, I really enjoy both (concepts). I think some of the other conferences get in a situation where when they don’t play enough smash-mouth football, guys don’t get used to playing those types of blocks anymore – old school traps, old school powers. I’m looking forward to that. That’s the kind of approach I’m taking to it.” Reynolds replaces Marco Coleman, who spent just one season at MSU, for the defensive line coach role. So what was Tucker looking for in a defensive line coach? Reynolds explained. “I feel like Coach Tuck was looking for just a technique, somebody that’s a technician,” Reynolds said. “I kind of pride myself on that. Some of the guys that I had the opportunity to learn from in the league (NFL) just (would say) ‘teach, critique, demand.’ Being able to go part, part, whole and allow guys to build it from the ground up, and have strategic attention to detail. I think that’s what (Tucker) is looking for.” As far as his coaching philosophy, Reynolds will teach the defensive linemen that they have to be effective in all areas. It’s not just about rushing the passer, that has to be earned, according to Reynolds. Good defensive line play starts with controlling the trenches and stopping the run. “You’ve got to do it all (on the defensive line),” Reynolds said. “I’m telling my guys right now: ‘You need to earn the right to rush the pass, and that comes with stopping the run.’ We’re gonna work on stopping the run first, and then pass (rush) will happen. We get an opportunity to stop the run and put people in second-and-long and third-and-long situations, that’s where your pass rush comes into play.”

Reynolds' connection to the state of Michigan, and learning about MSU