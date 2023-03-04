Michigan State football has reportedly lost another assistant coach. Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan has been hired to the same position with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore .

Spartans Illustrated reached out to Schultz for further information, who confirmed that the deal is done between Jordan and the Seahawks.

Jordan also received interest from Colorado and Texas A&M in the offseason, according to Stephen Brooks. However, as for as Spartans Illustrated knows, there were never any strong signs that Jordan would consider taking another job in the college ranks. With that said, it appears the NFL opportunity was enough to sway him.

Jordan spent one full season coaching the Spartans in 2022. He assisted in the development of players like Jacoby Windmon, who led the country in forced fumbles.

Jordan was hired by MSU on Jan. 15, 2022, after various coaching stints, most notably with the Arizona Cardinals. He has been in the coaching/training industry since 2012.

He also specializes in training some of the top defensive lineman in the NFL, including Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Heyward, Chandler Jones, Von Miller, T.J. Watt and Christian Wilkins. Jordan serves as the CEO of Brandon Jordan Trench Performance.

Jordan has helped in the recruitment of some of the top signees in MSU’s 2023 recruiting class, including defensive linemen Andrew Depaepe, Bai Jobe and Jalen Thompson. He has also been involved in the recruitment of five-star defensive tackle David Stone and many other 2024 targets.

With spring football starting soon, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will now have another opening on his staff to fill. MSU hired defensive line coach Diron Reynolds in January.