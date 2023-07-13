No. 5: Running back Jaren Mangham

Mangham comes to East Lansing after previously playing at South Florida and at Colorado, where he played under Tucker in 2019. Mangham is the older brother of current MSU defensive back Jaden Mangham, and said in February that his heart led him to the Spartans. He was the leading rusher for South Florida in 2021 as he totaled 671 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Mangham is a physical back at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds who will be key in short-yardage situations. He brings more of a "thunder" element to the table, which will make a nice combination with the returning Jalen Berger and UConn transfer Nate Carter.

No. 4: Running back Nate Carter

Carter and Mangham are essentially interchangeable at No. 4 and No. 5 on this list as both were great pickups by Tucker and running backs coach Effrem Reed. He said it was a "leap of faith" that lead him to Michigan State. Carter, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, certainly isn’t as big as Mangham, but he is a steady back with great acceleration and balance as Spartans Illustrated film review expert Chase Glasser highlighted here. Carter is also younger than Mangham. He comes into East Lansing as a redshirt sophomore, so he will have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Carter received a lot of praise from coaches and players alike throughout the spring. No matter how you slice it, adding Carter and Mangham to the backfield is great for the offense.

No. 3: Keeping cornerback Charles Brantley

The transfer portal took all kinds of twists and turns for the Spartans this offseason. It seemed as if everything was mostly going according to plan until April 30 when three 2022 starters entered on the same day: quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Keon Coleman and cornerback Charles Brantley. Luckily for the Spartans, they caught a big break when Brantley decided to withdraw his name just two days later and return to East Lansing. Whether or not Brantley truly wanted to leave at the time or if he was just going over his options is unknown. Clearly, he ultimately decided that sticking with the Spartans was the right call, though. Either way, getting a cornerback that has started 12 career games and played in 19 total to stay is a big time victory for Tucker and the staff. In 11 starts in 2022, Brantley had 48 tackles and one interceptions. He might be best known for his interception against Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to seal the win over the Wolverines in 2021. Brantley brings back two years of experience in the defensive secondary for MSU.

No. 2: Offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

Tucker’s second-best addition, in my eyes, was junior college (JUCO) offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock out of Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Blackstock was the No. 1-ranked offensive lineman in the JUCO rankings, according to Rivals. Offensive line was a group that struggled last season. Part of that could be attributed to injuries, though. Blackstock has a chance to be inserted into the starting lineup at right or left tackle from day one, or even play guard if needed. At the very least, he'll be a heavily-used rotational player in the trenches. Either way, Blackstock is a welcome addition and adds quality depth at the very least. However, we expect him to get plenty of reps in 2023.

No. 1 Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye

Adeleye arrived in East Lansing in January, transferring in from Texas A&M. The former five-star recruit out of high school (2021 class) is relatively inexperienced at the college level. He only recorded six tackles in three games played during his time in College Station. Recruiting services don’t throw five-star labels around to anybody, though. Adeleye earned that status for a reason. He has a ton of potential and has the opportunity to slide right in as a starting defensive end for the Spartans this fall. Adeleye isn’t just limited to the defensive end spot. He is versatile and athletic. He can play on the edge or in the interior, noting that he line up all over the field for the Spartans in the spring. “Everywhere – from nine (technique) all the way to zero (technique)," Adeleye said in the spring about which spots he has been learning on the defensive line. Adeleye is a valuable asset and can be used in a variety of defensive packages. He also has a chip on his shoulder. Adeleye will take his “underdog mentality” into the season and he wants to be a three-down guy for the Spartans. Defensive line was a position group that Tucker addressed heavily in the portal and Adeleye was the best addition out of the bunch.