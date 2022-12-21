Michigan State has picked up another player from the transfer portal. South Florida transfer running back Jaren Mangham has committed to the Spartans after spending two seasons with USF and two seasons at Colorado before that. Mangham is the older brother of MSU defensive back Jaden Mangham.

Jaren Mangham is coming back to his home state of Michigan. He played his high school football at Cass Tech in Detroit.

He missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. Mangham’s best season was in 2021 in which he had 160 carries, 671 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns that season. Mangham also caught five passes for 50 yards.

Mangham was named to the All-Conference third team by Pro Football Focus after his standout 2021 campaign. Before the 2022 season, he was named to the All-Conference second team by Athlon Sports.