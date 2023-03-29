RB Nathan Carter took a 'leap of faith’ and landed at Michigan State
Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter – who doesn’t mind being called “Nate” – transferred to Michigan State from Connecticut this offseason.
When Carter decided to leave UConn and enter his name into the transfer portal, he took a “leap of faith,” unsure of where it would lead him. We know now that the answer is at Michigan State with running backs coach Effrem Reed and the Spartans. At the time, though, Carter trusted his faith and followed the path that was set for him.
“I would describe it as taking a leap of faith,” Carter said about his decision to enter the transfer portal. “I felt my time at UConn had come to an end and I was being called to go somewhere else. I didn't really know where that was. So, I was kind of taking a leap of faith as far as trusting God for what plan he had for me. And then once I turned my name into the transfer portal, I was surprised by all the feedback I got.”
While many others were interested in the UConn transfer, Reed had a vision for Carter, and the talented tailback eventually found his new home in East Lansing.
“Obviously Michigan State and Coach Reed was one of the people who I was in contact with, and I just felt peace with them as far as me developing a relationship with Coach Reed and what he was presenting to me. I saw this vision that they presented me and saw what Michigan State (had) going on for this year, for the years to come. And I wanted to be a part of that.”
Reed pitched Carter on playing a big role for the Spartans and helping the program reach its championship goals. That stood out to the Rochester, New York native.
“When I was in the transfer portal, Coach Reed definitely said that I had the opportunity to contribute very well to this team, to (help) lead us to a Big Ten championship, eventually to a national championship, is obviously the main goal,” Carter said.
Carter also mentioned that he was well aware of the success that Reed, head coach Mel Tucker and the rest of the staff have had with transfer running backs. Of course, the shining example is Kenneth Walker III, who transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest in 2021 and eventually became MSU’s first-ever winner of the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
The move from Connecticut to Michigan State hasn’t been the easiest adjustment, but it has provided Carter with new opportunities and unique challenges that he is embracing. He is already very grateful for his time at MSU thus far.
“It's been different, it's definitely been different, but it's been fun,” Carter said about the transition to Michigan State. “I love the new challenge – learning the new offense, new schemes and new ways that everyone does everything. Transferring from UConn has definitely been a change, in a good way, which I'm very blessed and pleased about. So it's been a good transition since I've been here.”
Carter is dealing with a number of changes. While Carter is in the midst of learning MSU’s schemes and playbook on the field, he is also making a big adjustment off the field, moving from Storrs, Connecticut to East Lansing, Michigan. However, Carter noted that he is “very open to change,” and looks at it all as a positive.
“Just the way that they run their offense – how as a running back you have to think a little bit more,” Carter said about what kinds of changes he is getting used to at MSU. “I have to think more here, and learn more than I did back at UConn, I would say, which is a good thing. It helps me increase my knowledge, as far as this position, and really in the game of football as a whole.
“So that's been a little bit different. Then, obviously the culture at Michigan State, it’s a much bigger school, and being in the Big Ten is obviously a huge platform. That's been a big change for me as well, which is a great change.”
It appears that Carter is fitting right in, though, as he already refers to Michigan State’s archrival, the Michigan Wolverines, as “the team down the road.” He is also eager to play in front of MSU fans.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing all the fans,” Carter said. “I think it's about 80,000 people, so I've never seen that many. It's been great, just being able to be a part of this culture, be part of this team. The fact that it’s so connected and I can come back here years from now and still be a Spartan Dawg, be part of this family, you know, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So it's a blessing to be here and I'm just excited for the season, excited to perform for the fans.”
Carter only played in three full games last year before getting injured against Michigan in the Huskies’ fourth game of the 2022 season. He rushed 65 times for 405 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown, while recording five catches for 39 yards.
When asked about the shoulder injury, Carter told media members that he felt he handled the injury “very well,” and noted that he puts his identity in his faith and didn’t let the setback hinder him too much. He also said that he feels no pain in his shoulder and it hasn’t been an issue for him at all this spring.
Michigan State looked to improve the running back position in 2023 by bringing in more competition and depth to add in with the returning players. Carter, redshirt junior Jalen Berger, senior Jordon Simmons, redshirt sophomore Davion Primm and redshirt senior South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham should make for a strong backfield for the Spartans.
Of note, sixth-year senior Harold Joiner III made the switch from running back to defensive back this spring.
The competition within the running backs group is fierce, but Carter and the other players are embracing the challenge, and making each other better in the process.
“Competition has been great,” Carter said about the running backs room. “It's been a great time just being with the guys. They make me better every single day and it’s just been fun being with those guys and competing with those guys every day in practice. We all make each other better. We all compete and we all wanna see each other succeed, which is a big thing in our group.”
After transferring in from Wisconsin, Berger led MSU in rushing in 2022 with 683 yards. Berger and Elijah Collins led MSU in rushing touchdowns with six. Collins, who was second on the team in rushing yards with 318, transferred to Oklahoma State this offseason. Meanwhile, fellow running back Jarek Broussard decided to pursue the NFL Draft.
Carter praised the other tailbacks on the team, and noted that they all have different abilities and ways they can help the team. The running backs are all working toward a common goal.
“We all bring something different to the table,” Carter said about MSU’s running backs. “Obviously, Jalen (Berger) is so versatile. He's a great receiving back, he has great hands. He's able to do a lot of things as far as (lining up like) a wide receiver/slot. Obviously bringing in (Jaren Mangham), bringing in a big back, that helps us a lot, especially when we get into the short-yardage and goal line type areas, and especially in the red zone. And I believe that I'm an all-around back, I'm able to do it all. So wherever the coaches fit me in, and wherever they feel like I can be best to produce for the offense, score touchdowns and make plays, they know I’m down to do my role.
“So we all have a part to play in this, and at the end of the day, We all want to be the guy, but our ultimate goal is to win a championship. And that's what we're focused on. That's what we want to do.”
In addition to his teammates, Carter was very complimentary of Coach Reed and offensive analyst/assistant running backs coach Rodney Freeman. The two have really helped him adjust to his role at MSU.
There is plenty of opportunity for Carter to carve out a big role with the Spartans. He will look to do just that.