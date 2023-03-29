Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter – who doesn’t mind being called “Nate” – transferred to Michigan State from Connecticut this offseason. When Carter decided to leave UConn and enter his name into the transfer portal, he took a “leap of faith,” unsure of where it would lead him. We know now that the answer is at Michigan State with running backs coach Effrem Reed and the Spartans. At the time, though, Carter trusted his faith and followed the path that was set for him. “I would describe it as taking a leap of faith,” Carter said about his decision to enter the transfer portal. “I felt my time at UConn had come to an end and I was being called to go somewhere else. I didn't really know where that was. So, I was kind of taking a leap of faith as far as trusting God for what plan he had for me. And then once I turned my name into the transfer portal, I was surprised by all the feedback I got.” While many others were interested in the UConn transfer, Reed had a vision for Carter, and the talented tailback eventually found his new home in East Lansing. “Obviously Michigan State and Coach Reed was one of the people who I was in contact with, and I just felt peace with them as far as me developing a relationship with Coach Reed and what he was presenting to me. I saw this vision that they presented me and saw what Michigan State (had) going on for this year, for the years to come. And I wanted to be a part of that.” Reed pitched Carter on playing a big role for the Spartans and helping the program reach its championship goals. That stood out to the Rochester, New York native. “When I was in the transfer portal, Coach Reed definitely said that I had the opportunity to contribute very well to this team, to (help) lead us to a Big Ten championship, eventually to a national championship, is obviously the main goal,” Carter said. Carter also mentioned that he was well aware of the success that Reed, head coach Mel Tucker and the rest of the staff have had with transfer running backs. Of course, the shining example is Kenneth Walker III, who transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest in 2021 and eventually became MSU’s first-ever winner of the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCBBaW7igJl0IFRoZSBEZXN0aW5hdGlvbiwgSXTigJlzIFRoZSBK b3VybmV5IFRoYXQgTW9sZHMgWW914oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Db21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby93Q1RNWWpxRmV5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd0NUTVlqcUZl eTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOYXRoYW4gQ2FydGVyIChAX25hdGVjYXJ0ZXI1 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19uYXRlY2FydGVyNS9z dGF0dXMvMTYwNDUxMjI1MzM1MjM3MDE3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The move from Connecticut to Michigan State hasn’t been the easiest adjustment, but it has provided Carter with new opportunities and unique challenges that he is embracing. He is already very grateful for his time at MSU thus far. “It's been different, it's definitely been different, but it's been fun,” Carter said about the transition to Michigan State. “I love the new challenge – learning the new offense, new schemes and new ways that everyone does everything. Transferring from UConn has definitely been a change, in a good way, which I'm very blessed and pleased about. So it's been a good transition since I've been here.” Carter is dealing with a number of changes. While Carter is in the midst of learning MSU’s schemes and playbook on the field, he is also making a big adjustment off the field, moving from Storrs, Connecticut to East Lansing, Michigan. However, Carter noted that he is “very open to change,” and looks at it all as a positive. “Just the way that they run their offense – how as a running back you have to think a little bit more,” Carter said about what kinds of changes he is getting used to at MSU. “I have to think more here, and learn more than I did back at UConn, I would say, which is a good thing. It helps me increase my knowledge, as far as this position, and really in the game of football as a whole. “So that's been a little bit different. Then, obviously the culture at Michigan State, it’s a much bigger school, and being in the Big Ten is obviously a huge platform. That's been a big change for me as well, which is a great change.” It appears that Carter is fitting right in, though, as he already refers to Michigan State’s archrival, the Michigan Wolverines, as “the team down the road.” He is also eager to play in front of MSU fans. “I’m just looking forward to seeing all the fans,” Carter said. “I think it's about 80,000 people, so I've never seen that many. It's been great, just being able to be a part of this culture, be part of this team. The fact that it’s so connected and I can come back here years from now and still be a Spartan Dawg, be part of this family, you know, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So it's a blessing to be here and I'm just excited for the season, excited to perform for the fans.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRoYW4gQ2FydGVyIGtub3dzLiA8YnI+PGJyPkNhbiYjMzk7dCB3 YWl0IHRvIGdldCBiYWNrIGludG8gVGhlIFdvb2RzaGVkISDwn4+hPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NENEw/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTRDRMPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNTP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVTUzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0l3QWlHcjlVdVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jd0FpR3I5VXVRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MTEyNTkyNjA4NzA1 NzQwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Carter only played in three full games last year before getting injured against Michigan in the Huskies’ fourth game of the 2022 season. He rushed 65 times for 405 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown, while recording five catches for 39 yards. When asked about the shoulder injury, Carter told media members that he felt he handled the injury “very well,” and noted that he puts his identity in his faith and didn’t let the setback hinder him too much. He also said that he feels no pain in his shoulder and it hasn’t been an issue for him at all this spring. Michigan State looked to improve the running back position in 2023 by bringing in more competition and depth to add in with the returning players. Carter, redshirt junior Jalen Berger, senior Jordon Simmons, redshirt sophomore Davion Primm and redshirt senior South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham should make for a strong backfield for the Spartans. Of note, sixth-year senior Harold Joiner III made the switch from running back to defensive back this spring. The competition within the running backs group is fierce, but Carter and the other players are embracing the challenge, and making each other better in the process. “Competition has been great,” Carter said about the running backs room. “It's been a great time just being with the guys. They make me better every single day and it’s just been fun being with those guys and competing with those guys every day in practice. We all make each other better. We all compete and we all wanna see each other succeed, which is a big thing in our group.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXkgb25lIHdvcmsg8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SRUxFTlRMRVNTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUkVMRU5UTEVTUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0UyVW1teUc3dDIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FMlVtbXlHN3Qy PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9G b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTY5OTg4MDE2NDE5NjM4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

After transferring in from Wisconsin, Berger led MSU in rushing in 2022 with 683 yards. Berger and Elijah Collins led MSU in rushing touchdowns with six. Collins, who was second on the team in rushing yards with 318, transferred to Oklahoma State this offseason. Meanwhile, fellow running back Jarek Broussard decided to pursue the NFL Draft. Carter praised the other tailbacks on the team, and noted that they all have different abilities and ways they can help the team. The running backs are all working toward a common goal. “We all bring something different to the table,” Carter said about MSU’s running backs. “Obviously, Jalen (Berger) is so versatile. He's a great receiving back, he has great hands. He's able to do a lot of things as far as (lining up like) a wide receiver/slot. Obviously bringing in (Jaren Mangham), bringing in a big back, that helps us a lot, especially when we get into the short-yardage and goal line type areas, and especially in the red zone. And I believe that I'm an all-around back, I'm able to do it all. So wherever the coaches fit me in, and wherever they feel like I can be best to produce for the offense, score touchdowns and make plays, they know I’m down to do my role. “So we all have a part to play in this, and at the end of the day, We all want to be the guy, but our ultimate goal is to win a championship. And that's what we're focused on. That's what we want to do.” In addition to his teammates, Carter was very complimentary of Coach Reed and offensive analyst/assistant running backs coach Rodney Freeman. The two have really helped him adjust to his role at MSU. There is plenty of opportunity for Carter to carve out a big role with the Spartans. He will look to do just that.