Collins played in 42 career games. He totaled 353 carries, 1,506 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his five seasons with MSU. Collins also had 36 receptions, 260 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown as a Spartan.
Collins was recruited by former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. He came to East Lansing as a true freshman in 2018. Collins had his best season in 2019 when he totaled 988 rushing yards on 222 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and scored five rushing touchdowns. He was the leading rusher for the Spartans in all of those categories that year.
Collins' best season under current head coach Mel Tucker was in 2022. He was the second-leading rusher on the team with 318 rushing yards on 70 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and was tied for the team-lead with fellow running back Jalen Berger for rushing touchdowns (six).
Collins was the 46th MSU player to eclipse 1,000 career rushing yards. He has one year of eligibility remaining.