Michigan State running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal, Spartans Illustrated confirmed on Wednesday. Collins just finished his redshirt senior season with the Spartans.

Collins played in 42 career games. He totaled 353 carries, 1,506 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his five seasons with MSU. Collins also had 36 receptions, 260 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown as a Spartan.

Collins was recruited by former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. He came to East Lansing as a true freshman in 2018. Collins had his best season in 2019 when he totaled 988 rushing yards on 222 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and scored five rushing touchdowns. He was the leading rusher for the Spartans in all of those categories that year.