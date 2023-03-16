Michigan State football announced Thursday evening that Jim Salgado has been named by head coach Mel Tucker as the program's new cornerbacks coach. The Spartans have been in the market for a new assistant coach since pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan departed for an assistant coach job with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. Salgado joins Michigan State after spending the past six seasons with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIEVhc3QgTGFuc2luZywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbGdhZG8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoU2FsZ2FkbzwvYT4hPGJyPjxicj5Db2FjaCBTYWxnYWRvIGlz IGJyaW5naW5nIG5lYXJseSAzMCB5ZWFycyBvZiBjb2FjaGluZyBleHBlcmll bmNlLCBpbmNsdWRpbmcgdGhlIHBhc3Qgc2l4IHNlYXNvbnMgd2l0aCB0aGUg QnVmZmFsbyBCaWxscy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21GSUFh eFkzNGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tRklBYXhZMzRpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTYzNjUwNjk4NTM0MzYzNTQ1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Salgado joins the staff in East Lansing with almost 30 years of coaching experience, including 23 seasons prior to his tenure with the Bills in the college ranks. “Jim Salgado is an excellent, experienced football coach,” Tucker said. “I’m really impressed with his football knowledge. He comes highly recommended from one of my mentors, Leslie Frazier, and together they coached some of the top defenses in the NFL at Buffalo (No. 2 in team defense in 2018, No. 3 in 2019, No. 1 in 2021, No. 6 in 2022). Jim also has coordinator experience at the collegiate level, and really made a difference at Princeton, helping that program to two league titles. He has really good connections and can recruit nationally. He also has a great relationship with Harlon Barnett, so I’m excited to see them work together in the secondary.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHgg8J+Zj/Cfj70gQUIhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9F WmNQZmE0VDZjIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRVpjUGZhNFQ2YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKaW0gU2FsZ2FkbyAoQENvYWNoU2FsZ2FkbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbGdhZG8vc3RhdHVzLzE2MzY1MTYw NzMwMzcwOTA4MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTYsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Salgado was hired by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and spent his first three seasons as a defensive assistant before being promoted to nickel backs coach in 2020 and safeties coach in 2022. During that six-season span, the defensive unit was one of the best in the NFL. The Bills' ranked second in total defense in 2018, third in 2019, No. 1 in 2021, and No. 6 in 2022. The 2021 Bills' defense featured the NFL's top-ranked pass defense and ranked third in interceptions with 19 that season. In 2020 with Salgado then taking the nickel backs role, the Bills had 15 interceptions, good for seventh in the league. During Salgado's six seasons with Buffalo, the team's secondary saw safety Micah Hyde (2017), cornerback Tre’Davious White (2019, 2020) and safety Jordan Poyer (2022) all earn Pro Bowl honors. After a season plagued by injuries to the safety group, including Damar Hamlin, the Bills parted ways with Salgado in late January. Before joining the ranks of the NFL, Salgado coached from the sideline for 23 seasons in the college ranks. That included stops at Princeton (2010-2016), Cornell (2009), Syracuse (2005-2008), Northeastern (2000-2001, 2004), Hofstra (1994, 2002-2003), Millersville (1997-1999), Boston University (1996-1997), and Western Connecticut (1994-1995). He served as Princeton's defensive coordinator from 2013-2016 before heading to Buffalo. Salgado played cornerback at Hofstra University from 1990-1993, starting for three years and helping the Lions advance to the 1990 NCAA Division III semifinals. He earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Hofstra in 1993.