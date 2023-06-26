Tyler Johnson hired as Director of Recruiting Operations at Michigan State
Michigan State continues to make moves on the recruiting operations side of the staff roster as Tyler Johnson has been hired as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting Operations.
Johnson joins the staff after the past five-months at Jacksonville State. Johnson joined the staff of Rich Rodriguez in Jacksonville in January after being hired on in February 2022 to Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas.
During her tenure as Recruiting Operations Coordinator with the Longhorns, Johnson played an important role in helping Texas land the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for 2023 prior to her departure from the program. Texas nabbed notable big names such as Arch Manning in the class with three total five-star signees, 13 four-stars, and an average of 3.76 ranking for all 25 signees of the class.
Johnson arrived in Austin after seven months on staff at Jacksonville State as the On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator from August 2021 until leaving for Texas in February 2022. She attended Tennessee State University for her undergraduate degree and obtained a Masters from Jacksonville State. Johnson worked in various roles with the Tigers during her time in school before leaving for Jacksonville State.
Johnson's hiring marks the third major addition to the Spartans' recruiting staff since Mark Diethorn officially took over as Executive Director of Player Personnel on May 1. Other recent hires to the staff include Sam Kukura as Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Kukura joined MSU after the past few seasons with Pittsburgh.
Sean Levy remains the Director of Player Personnel which he worked as under former General Manager Saeed Khalif whose contract was not renewed earlier this year.
Also joining the staff at MSU is Jenna Learn. Hired on recently as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting, Learn most recently worked for former South Florida coach Jeff Scott. With the Bulls, she ran on-campus recruiting operations starting in May 2022 until Scott was let go after the 2022 season. Prior to that, Learn was a Football Operations and Events intern at USF dating back to February 2021 while still an undergraduate student in Tampa.
Learn will work with On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator Diamond Boston who was also retained from the previous staff by Diethorn.
Meanwhile, Darius Hicks has been promoted to Director of Scouting after most recently joining the staff this spring as a defensive analyst. Hicks arrived in East Lansing from Southeast Missouri State University and he focused on transfer portal evaluations and recruiting when he first arrived to MSU's campus.
Prior to Southeast Missouri, Hicks spent four seasons with his alma mater Morningside University in numerous roles, including defensive backs coach, special teams coordinator, and student coach. He was an All-Great Plains Conference honoree his senior season and played defensive back for the Mustangs collegiately. Morningside was the NAIA runner-up his junior season.
The Spartans also added Creative Director Derek Blalock and two assistant creative directors – Dylan Gray and Matt Whipple – to the program's support staff over the past several weeks.