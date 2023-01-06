Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski has entered the transfer portal. Pietrowski was expected to be one of the key pieces to the MSU defensive front heading into 2022, but he missed the majority of the season due to a leg injury that he suffered on Sept. 17 against Washington. Spartans Illustrated confirmed that Pietrowski entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Pietrowski only played in three games in his junior season with the Spartans because of the aforementioned leg injury. He totaled six tackles in those three games. His career stats include 23 games played, 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his three seasons with the Spartans. Pietrowski’s best season was in 2021. He finished tied for second on the team in sacks (5.5) and was third on the team in tackles for loss (seven). Pietrowski is the 14th MSU player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 5. Keep track of all the transfer portal movement here.