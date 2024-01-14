Grimes was originally expected to arrive in East Lansing in the summer after getting his academics in order. However, as Spartans Illustrate reported earlier on Sunday , he will ultimately not be attending Michigan State as the two sides have parted ways.

During the 2023, campaign, Grimes did not play a game for Texas A&M due to a lower body injury. He joined the Aggies in January of 2023.

Prior to arriving in College Station, Grimes played three seasons for North Carolina. In 37 games with the Tar Heels, he recorded 97 tackles, 19 pass break-ups and one interception. He earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2021.

Grimes was rated as a five-star prospect in the class of 2020 out of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach. He ranked as a top-25 recruit in the country.

Grimes will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Michigan State has had 11 other transfer players commit to the program since Jonathan Smith was hired as head coach in late November. Those players include linebacker Wayne Matthews (Old Dominion), Jordan Turner (Wisconsin), defensive tackle D'Quan Douse (Georgia Tech), punter Carson Voss (Western Michigan), offensive lineman Tanner Miller (Oregon State), quarterback Tommy Schuster (North Dakota), long snapper Kaden Schickel (James Madison), defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), quarterback Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), tight end Jack Velling (Oregon State) and wide receiver TJ Sheffield (Purdue).

It is certainly still possible that Michigan State pursues another cornerback through the transfer portal in the spring window.

Michigan State has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. Keep up with all of MSU's activity through the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.