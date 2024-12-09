Michigan State Men's Basketball enters AP Top-25 at No. 21

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jase Richardson before the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A week after breaking into the USA Today Coaches Poll top-25, Michigan State men's basketball has earned a spot in the AP Top-25 rankings this week for the first time since Nov. 20, 2023. The Spartans debut at No. 21 in this week's poll following dominant wins over Minnesota and Nebraska over the past week to open Big Ten play 2-0. MSU also improved to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

Michigan State is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's AP Poll results and was ranked No. 21 in its most recent AP appearance coming on Nov. 20, 2023. The Spartans currently boast an 8-2 record with a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play following double-digit wins at Minnesota and Nebraska over the past week. MSU sits just behind Wisconsin and three spots behind UCLA. The Badgers dropped nine spots after a close 67-64 loss to Michigan at home Tuesday night and a 74-88 loss at then No. 11 Marquette on Saturday. The Bruins, meanwhile debuted in the AP Poll for the first time this season after defeating Washington 69-58 at home on Tuesday and picking up a 73-71 win at then No. 12 Oregon Sunday to open Big Ten play 2-0. There are also four teams from the conference earning votes. That includes Penn State (90 votes received), Illinois (47), Maryland (39), and Indiana (30). The Illini dropped out of the poll this week after being ranked No. 17 in last week's. The drop comes after a 70-66 loss to Northwestern in Evanston on Friday night. The full AP Poll is available below.

AP Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 9, 2024

1. Tennessee 2. Auburn 3. Iowa State 4. Duke 5. Kentucky 6. Marquette 7. Alabama 8. Gonzaga 9. Florida 10. Kansas 11. Purdue 12. Oregon 13. Oklahoma 14. Michigan 15. Houston 16. Clemson 17. Texas A&M 18. UConn 19. Ole Miss 20. Wisconsin 21. Michigan State 22. Cincinnati 23. San Diego State 24. UCLA 25. Mississippi State Big Ten teams in bold

MSU is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. Additionally, three teams from the league received votes. Those include Illinois (72 votes) who dropped out after being ranked No. 17 in last week's poll, Maryland (42), and Penn State (30). The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 9, 2024

1. Tennessee 2. Auburn 3. Iowa State 4. Marquette 5. Kentucky 6. Duke 7. Florida 8. Alabama 9. Gonzaga 10. Kansas 11. Purdue 12. Oregon 13. Houston 14. Michigan 15. Ole Miss 16. Clemson 17. Oklahoma 18. Texas A&M 19. Michigan State 20. UConn 21. UCLA 22. Wisconsin 23. Cincinnati 24. San Diego State 25. Baylor Big Ten teams in bold

MSU will return to the court Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Oakland. The game is being played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will be broadcast on ESPN2, set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

