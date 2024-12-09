Advertisement
Published Dec 9, 2024
Michigan State Men's Basketball enters AP Top-25 at No. 21
circle avatar
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
Twitter
@KAjaxKnight

A week after breaking into the USA Today Coaches Poll top-25, Michigan State men's basketball has earned a spot in the AP Top-25 rankings this week for the first time since Nov. 20, 2023. The Spartans debut at No. 21 in this week's poll following dominant wins over Minnesota and Nebraska over the past week to open Big Ten play 2-0.

MSU also improved to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Read more Spartans Illustrated Coverage of Men's Basketball:

- Michigan State opens Big Ten play with 90-72 win over Minnesota

- Michigan State basketball dominates Nebraska in Big Ten home opener, 89-52

- Hustle plays, high energy propel Spartans to dominant win over Cornhuskers

- Tom Izzo knows this Michigan State team might be different

- For Michigan State basketball, teamwork is truly making the dream work

Michigan State is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's AP Poll results and was ranked No. 21 in its most recent AP appearance coming on Nov. 20, 2023. The Spartans currently boast an 8-2 record with a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play following double-digit wins at Minnesota and Nebraska over the past week.

MSU sits just behind Wisconsin and three spots behind UCLA. The Badgers dropped nine spots after a close 67-64 loss to Michigan at home Tuesday night and a 74-88 loss at then No. 11 Marquette on Saturday. The Bruins, meanwhile debuted in the AP Poll for the first time this season after defeating Washington 69-58 at home on Tuesday and picking up a 73-71 win at then No. 12 Oregon Sunday to open Big Ten play 2-0.

There are also four teams from the conference earning votes. That includes Penn State (90 votes received), Illinois (47), Maryland (39), and Indiana (30). The Illini dropped out of the poll this week after being ranked No. 17 in last week's. The drop comes after a 70-66 loss to Northwestern in Evanston on Friday night.

The full AP Poll is available below.

AP Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 9, 2024

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Marquette

7. Alabama

8. Gonzaga

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Houston

16. Clemson

17. Texas A&M

18. UConn

19. Ole Miss

20. Wisconsin

21. Michigan State

22. Cincinnati

23. San Diego State

24. UCLA

25. Mississippi State

Big Ten teams in bold

MSU is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. Additionally, three teams from the league received votes. Those include Illinois (72 votes) who dropped out after being ranked No. 17 in last week's poll, Maryland (42), and Penn State (30).

The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 9, 2024

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Marquette

5. Kentucky

6. Duke

7. Florida

8. Alabama

9. Gonzaga

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Houston

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. Clemson

17. Oklahoma

18. Texas A&M

19. Michigan State

20. UConn

21. UCLA

22. Wisconsin

23. Cincinnati

24. San Diego State

25. Baylor

Big Ten teams in bold

MSU will return to the court Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Oakland. The game is being played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will be broadcast on ESPN2, set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm /BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm /CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement