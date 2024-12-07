Tom Izzo knows this Michigan State team might be different

Michigan State destroyed a decent Nebraska team by 37 points on Saturday - it’s a level of destruction that’s rarely seen. The only time MSU has won a Big Ten game by more was when Tom Izzo’s title-winning squad in 2000 beat Michigan by 51.

“These guys have done a lot of things we’ve asked them this summer and right now we’re making some progress,” Izzo said postgame. “Now, progress can go the other way, as we all know, so I’m not ready to say we’re great at everything, but we are getting better, and that’s kind of what a coach wants: to get better.”

This doesn’t look like the same team that got into a dog fight with Bowling Green or started slow against Samford. What it does look like is a unified front that is buying in more and more as the season has progressed.

It’s far too early to say if this is one of those Izzo teams that looks totally primed to make a run at the Big Ten title and in March, but a dominant 2-0 start in conference play shows that the team is on the proper trajectory and has the potential to stay on it.

“All I care about is Michigan State (and) what we do to try to be different,” Izzo said. “Don’t get caught up in all the crap that’s going on because you’ve never seen lately in college basketball as far as the difference in scores, so we’re just going to keep doing what we do and see where it takes us.”

One of the things that makes this year’s Spartan squad seem different is how hard the team plays. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg compared MSU teams to the Cornhusker football teams of the 1990s that racked up several national titles.

“You know what they’re going to do, now go stop it,” Hoiberg said. “Michigan State, you know they’re going to play fast and you know they’re going to crash the glass.”

The Spartans did, in fact, play fast and crashed the glass. MSU was plus-11 in fast break points and an eye-popping plus-29 in the rebounding battle.

“Football team on hardwood was the best compliment I’ve ever gotten (on) my teams,” Izzo said, responding to Hoiberg’s comment. “I did feel we really went at it and Jaxon (Kohler) had a lot to do with that, but other guys rebounded pretty well, too.”