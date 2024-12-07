Michigan State basketball dominates Nebraska in Big Ten home opener, 89-52

Michigan State's Jaden Akins celebrates after a Nebraska turnover during the second half on Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State men's basketball team played its second consecutive Big Ten game, and its conference home opener, on Saturday afternoon, blowing out Nebraska by a final score of 89-52. With the win, Michigan State improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play on the 2024-2025 season. Following the loss, the Cornhuskers drop to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. This is the first time MSU has started 2-0 in Big Ten competition since the 2021-2022 season. The 37-point margin of victory is the second-largest win in conference play in Michigan State men's basketball program history, not quite surpassing MSU's 51-point victory over rival Michigan in 2000, 114-63.

Advertisement

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman got the scoring going, hitting a 3-pointer to open the game, as MSU began the game on a 7-0 run. Center Szymon Zapala grabbed an offensive rebound and made a second-chance layup and guard Jaden Akins followed that up with a layup off of a turnover from Nebraska. The Cornhuskers finally got on the scoreboard at the 16:51 mark of the first half when guard Brice Williams hit a layup. A basket by forward Juwan Gary and a 3-pointer by forward Berke Buyuktuncel tied the game at 7-7 with 14:57 remaining in the first half. With 12:52 to play in the half and the game tied at 11-11, Michigan State put together an 11-2 run to take a 24-13 lead with 7:36 to go before halftime, capped off by a pair of free throws from Akins. Nebraska responded with an 8-2 run to cut Michigan State's lead to just five points at 26-21 with 6:01 to go in the first stanza. With the momentum turning to the Cornhuskers, MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. made a spectacular lob pass — from a seated position behind the 3-point line after hitting the floor — that was slammed down by forward Coen Carr on the alley-oop. The play gave the Spartans a 28-21 lead and reenergized the Breslin Center crowd.

A 3-pointer by freshman guard Jase Richardson following the alley-oop play extended the Spartans' lead back to double-digits, 31-21, with 4:49 to go before the break. Richardson added two free throws and Fears scored on a jumper to give MSU a 35-21 lead with 4:10 remaining in the opening half. Nebraska answered with a 10-2 run, including a second-chance 3-pointer by Williams after an offensive rebound by forward Andrew Morgan. The Spartans still led at that point by a score of 37-31 with just 1:15 to go before halftime. The Spartans closed the first half on a 4-0 run, with both buckets coming from forward/center Jaxon Kohler, and led at halftime, 41-31.

The second half was dominated by the Spartans. Kohler carried over his momentum and scored the opening basket of the second half on a second-chance layup after grabbing an offensive board. Nebraska forward Rollie Worster immediately responded with a bucket of his own. The score was 43-33 in the Spartans' favor with 18:37 left on the clock - but it would be all Michigan State from there on out. The Spartans proceeded to go on a 25-1 run to put things out of reach for the Cornhuskers. Following a triple from forward Xavier Booker, MSU led 68-34 with 10:14 to play in the game.

Nebraska finally put the ball through the hoop again at the 10:01 mark, thanks to a layup by Morgan, but Michigan State continued to dominate, with the Spartans taking a 40-point lead, 83-43, at the under-four-minute timeout. The Cornhuskers finished off the final 3:53 of gameplay by outscoring the Spartans 9-6, but it was not nearly enough to make a dent in the final score, as MSU won by the aforementioned final score of 89-52.