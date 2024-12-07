Hustle plays, high energy propel Spartans to dominant win over Cornhuskers

The 37-point margin of victory was tied for the second largest win in conference play in program history. The largest margin of victory was in Michigan State’s 114-63 win over Michigan in 2000, which also came inside the Breslin Center like today's against Nebraska .

“The energy and the way we rallied together, especially coming off a short period from game-to-game, we really came together, played together and we just had fun together,” forward Jaxon Kohler said after the win.

The win was a result of a complete performance. The Spartans shot 52% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. They out rebounded the Huskers 48-19.

But, MSU also did the little things that don’t show up in the box score – the hustle plays. Kohler was constantly on the floor fighting and clawing for loose balls in addition to his eight points and 12 rebounds. He takes pride in providing energy and intensity whenever he’s in the game.

“It’s part of me,” Kohler said. “It’s my personality, I feel like. It’s something that I contribute to the team is my energy. I give 110%, that’s my role on this team. Also, when you have great teammates supporting you, cheering you on, when you have great coaches cheering you on, when you have a great crowd cheering you on, it makes those energy plays more contagious. I have a lot of great teammates to help me bring that energy every day, supporting me, and a great staff to help me with that too. It’s fun to play a full game when you have that energy.”