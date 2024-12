Michigan State basketball destroys Minnesota and Nebraska in route to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play. Abby and Jonah highlight these matchups as well as give out their player and coach of the week awards.

In a special 'We Got It Covered' segment, Abby and Jonah are joined by Matt Sheehan of Spartans Illustrated and Locked On Spartans and play a spicy game of Hot or Not - Spartans Edition.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt.

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

Watch: