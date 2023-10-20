Staff Picks: Michigan versus Michigan State
The Michigan and Michigan State rivalry is renewed this weekend when the Wolverines head to East Lansing for a showdown with the Spartans. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.
Michigan is favored by multiple touchdowns, but this rivalry has seen some unexpected games in its history. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and previews what to look for on Saturday night.
Staff Picks:
David Harns
Michigan 38, Michigan State 30
Under the lights for the first time at Spartan Stadium. National audience. New uniforms. An opponent who hasn't really been tested yet this season. The Spartans have plenty of reasons to believe they can upset the Wolverines; they surprise everyone with a second-half lead, but ultimately falter down the stretch.
Ryan O'Bleness
Michigan 31, Michigan State 10
I don't think this game is going to be as large of a blowout as many fans and analysts are anticipating, but Michigan wins handily. I can see it playing out similarly to last season, with Michigan State hanging tough in the first half before Michigan runs away with it in the second half. I think the Wolverines are just too balanced, disciplined and deep for the Spartans to be able to compete for four quarters.
Paul Fanson
Michigan 37, Michigan State 10
I think that there is a scenario where Michigan State is competitive in this game and perhaps could even win. But that scenario involves the Spartans playing their A-game for 60 minutes and Michigan shooting itself in the foot multiple times with the kinds of turnovers and errors that have plagued Michigan State all season. I will believe that when I see it.
What is far more likely is that the Spartans play hard and trade blows with the Wolverines for a quarter or two. The game will likely be close at the half and then Michigan slowly pulls away late to cover the 24-point spread.
Kevin Knight
Michigan 37, Michigan State 24
Hello darkness, my old friend.
Brendan Moore
Michigan 38, Michigan State 10
Michigan State will come out firing and play with a chip on its shoulder after last week’s fourth-quarter debacle. Michigan will have a hard time defending Maliq Carr who should have a big game and will be the reason that MSU will be within striking distance at halftime.
The Spartans will keep it close in the first half, but the Wolverines will commit to the running game and wear out the Spartans defense in the second half.
Verbosedutch
Michigan 41, Michigan State 10
I want to believe in an upset, but all indicators point to a gradual yet steady grind, resulting in a one-sided affair.
Zach Manning
Michigan 45, Michigan State 13
The game will be close for about one quarter, and then Michigan will begin to pull away. The Spartans just don't have the talent to hang in a game like this. I realize rivalry games can always be different. I just don't see any way the Spartans hang around in this one.
