The Michigan and Michigan State rivalry is renewed this weekend when the Wolverines head to East Lansing for a showdown with the Spartans. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line. Michigan is favored by multiple touchdowns, but this rivalry has seen some unexpected games in its history. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and previews what to look for on Saturday night.

Staff Picks:

David Harns

Michigan 38, Michigan State 30

Under the lights for the first time at Spartan Stadium. National audience. New uniforms. An opponent who hasn't really been tested yet this season. The Spartans have plenty of reasons to believe they can upset the Wolverines; they surprise everyone with a second-half lead, but ultimately falter down the stretch.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan 31, Michigan State 10

I don't think this game is going to be as large of a blowout as many fans and analysts are anticipating, but Michigan wins handily. I can see it playing out similarly to last season, with Michigan State hanging tough in the first half before Michigan runs away with it in the second half. I think the Wolverines are just too balanced, disciplined and deep for the Spartans to be able to compete for four quarters.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmWxsIG5ldmVyIGJlIG92ZXIuIOKaq++4j+Kaq++4j+Kaq++4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVu P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZZVkhma0JKeDUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS92WVZIZmtCSng1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTEzOTYyNDQ4 ODgxNjg3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Paul Fanson

Michigan 37, Michigan State 10

I think that there is a scenario where Michigan State is competitive in this game and perhaps could even win. But that scenario involves the Spartans playing their A-game for 60 minutes and Michigan shooting itself in the foot multiple times with the kinds of turnovers and errors that have plagued Michigan State all season. I will believe that when I see it. What is far more likely is that the Spartans play hard and trade blows with the Wolverines for a quarter or two. The game will likely be close at the half and then Michigan slowly pulls away late to cover the 24-point spread.

Kevin Knight

Michigan 37, Michigan State 24

Hello darkness, my old friend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmluZyBCYWNrIFBhdWwg8J+qkyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vdzAwOTVWUEk5ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3cwMDk1VlBJOWQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE0NzE0MDUxOTAzNjM1NjY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brendan Moore

Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

Michigan State will come out firing and play with a chip on its shoulder after last week’s fourth-quarter debacle. Michigan will have a hard time defending Maliq Carr who should have a big game and will be the reason that MSU will be within striking distance at halftime. The Spartans will keep it close in the first half, but the Wolverines will commit to the running game and wear out the Spartans defense in the second half.

Verbosedutch

Michigan 41, Michigan State 10

I want to believe in an upset, but all indicators point to a gradual yet steady grind, resulting in a one-sided affair.

Zach Manning

Michigan 45, Michigan State 13

The game will be close for about one quarter, and then Michigan will begin to pull away. The Spartans just don't have the talent to hang in a game like this. I realize rivalry games can always be different. I just don't see any way the Spartans hang around in this one.