I tuned into WJR in Detroit Thursday afternoon after news of the Michigan Wolverines football cheating scandal came to light, just to see what narrative was being formed in the hours after the announcement was made.

The hosts were going on and on about how ridiculous this was for Michigan and how the NCAA better have ironclad proof if they're going to accuse Harbaugh of something like this. The idea that "the powers that be" wanted Harbaugh out of college football was brought up. They were all laughing and calling the news ridiculous.

Then I tuned into WVFN in Lansing and the host there was going on about how Michigan State actually considered not playing this game. Can you believe THAT, he asked incredulously? How ridiculous is THAT, he said. It went on and on.

I understand that people on the radio have to fill the air, but what doesn't make sense to me is the gut reaction to:

1. Give Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt on WJR.

2. Slam Michigan State for doing the right thing on WVFN.

Let's take the Detroit radio hosts first.

What has Harbaugh (and by extension UM Athletics) done to deserve the benefit of the doubt in this scenario?