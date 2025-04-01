For Izzo, this Spartans team gave him everything they had, invigorated him

There is a harsh truth about the NCAA Tournament and the post season of virtually all organized sports. Of the 68 teams that celebrated their presence in the bracket on Selection Sunday, 67 of those team are going to lose before the tournament reaches its end.

That mean that there will be 67 frustrated fan bases, 67 disappointed coaching staffs, and 67 tear-filled locker rooms heading home.

”Somebody's gonna go home sad,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo on Sunday night. “Today, it's the Spartans. Next Saturday (at the Final Four) it'll be two more teams. Next Monday (championship game), it will be one more team.”

The 2024-25 Spartan season began with lower than normal expectations in East Lansing. Michigan State was unranked in November, and was picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten.

In the first month of the season, the Spartans took a loss to Memphis in Maui and a loss to Kansas, ironically in the the same building in Atlanta where the season ultimately came to an end.

On Sunday night, Izzo answered a question posed to him, acknowledging that after the loss to Kansas in November, that it didn't seem plausible at the time that his team would blossom into Big Ten Champions, not lose a game for two full months, and end up being one of the final eight teams left standing in late March.

At the time, Izzo was more worried about just winning the next game. He was honestly concerned that the NCAA Tournament streak might be in jeopardy.

“I didn't feel very good about where we were,” he said.

But “Mr. March” - as Izzo has become known - has a way of wringing the best out of even his most overlooked rosters. This year was a classic example. When tipoff approached on Sunday night in Atlanta in the South Regional Final against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, Izzo’s ninth Final Four appeared within reach.

But alas, it was not meant to be.

In many ways, Michigan State did a lot of the things that they needed to do to beat Auburn. The Spartans’ x-factor power forward, Jaxon Kohler, posted an impressive double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was a bounce-back performance for Kohler after he had struggled earlier in the tournament.

Auburn star center and player-of-the-year candidate Johni Broome scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, but the Spartans generally held the rest of the Auburn offense in check. The Spartans held the No. 3 team in offensive efficiency to just 70 points, 13.2 below their season average.

“If you would have told me that we would have held those guards to 20-some percent from three, I (would have) thought we had a great chance to win the game," Izzo said.

As a team, Auburn shot just 28% from deep in the win over Michigan State. Broome was 2-for-2 despite shooting only 28% from three on the season. The rest of the Tigers shot just 5-for-23 (22%) from three.

While Izzo cited a few defensive breakdowns and turnovers as some of the reasons for the loss, Michigan State simply failed to score enough points, especially at the rim. Auburn’s length and defensive presence in the paint seemed to get into the heads of the Michigan State players.

“I thought we just panicked a little bit, which I'm a little surprised at,” Izzo said. “We made some mental mistakes, and we did it with some guys that are pretty intelligent.”