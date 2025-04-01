MSU forward, former five-star Xavier Booker enters transfer portal

The Indianapolis native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Michigan State forward Xavier Booker has entered the transfer portal following two seasons with Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Booker was a former five star recruit , according to Rivals, in the class of 2023. He was the No. 16 ranked player in his class and he signed with Michigan State in the summer of 2022.

As a true freshman, Booker played in 27 games and started twice. He averaged 3.7 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in his first season with the Spartans.

Booker shot nearly 44% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 63% from the free throw line.

As a sophomore this past season, Booker averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage decreased to 42% and his 3-point field goal percentage fell to 23%, but his free throw percentage increased to nearly 79%.

Booker played in 33 games as a sophomore and started in three of them. As the team started to play more meaningful games down the stretch of the season, Booker’s minutes dwindled. He played four minutes in both of Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament games.

Booker only played three minutes throughout the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament run and that was against Bryant late in the game.

The 6-foot-11 Booker is the first player from Michigan State to enter the transfer portal this cycle.

As far as returning players go at the forward position, Jaxon Kohler, Coen Carr and Jesse McCulloch, who redshirted this past season, are expected to be back.