ATH Damon Ferguson has five official visits set, recaps Michigan State trip

Class of 2026 three-star Baltimore athlete/running back Damon Ferguson has five official visits set, and following a strong unofficial visit to Michigan State this past Saturday, he is working to add Michigan State to his slate as well.

Ferguson will begin his official visit schedule at Indiana during the weekend of April 25 through April 27. His next official visit is to Duke from May 30 through June 1. Then, Pittsburgh hosts Ferguson from June 5 through June 7. Virginia gets him on campus during the weekend of June 13 through June 15. As of now, he will conclude his official visit tour with an early-week trip to North Carolina on June 16 and June 17.

Prior to the official visits, Ferguson has been traveling throughout the winter and spring. In addition to the recent unofficial visit with Michigan State, Ferguson has been to Northwestern, Cincinnati, West Virginia, North Carolina and Pitt over the past couple of months. He will be at Ohio State this coming Saturday and may visit some other schools before the spring concludes as well.

The Milford Mill Academy star spoke with Rivals.com to discuss his recruitment, recap his latest trip to Michigan State and detail what he is looking for in a program.