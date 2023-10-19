Michigan State hosts in-state rival Michigan on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. The two teams have split the last four meetings, and the Wolverines won last season by a final score of 29-7 in Ann Arbor.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley has played in those last four meetings and he is even in his college career against Michigan. Saturday’s game will be Mosley’s final game against the Wolverines and he wants to leave East Lansing with a winning record to his name against Michigan.

“I’m definitely ready to get back out there and play those guys,” Mosley said about Michigan. “(I’m) 2-2 so far, so I want to leave with a winning record against them and it comes down to this Saturday.”

The rivalry became personal for Mosley in his senior year in high school when his recruiting process really gained steam. He had scholarship offers from both the Spartans and Wolverines.

“Growing up as a kid, obviously I watched both (teams) and then as my recruiting process picked up, that’s when I chose my side,” Mosley said. “From there on, everything fell in place.”

Mosley is a veteran leader in the wide receivers room and on Michigan State's team. The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is one of the premier games on the Spartans' schedule every season. Instilling that mindset in the young players on MSU’s roster, especially the guys not from the area, is critical right when they get on campus.